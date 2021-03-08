Monster Hunter Stories 2 releases July 9th alongside three new amiibo
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin had its release date confirmed during a Monster Hunter Digital Event early this morning.
The game will be released on July 9th around the world, and there’s three new amiibo out the same day as well.
The game will be released in a standard edition and a deluxe edition in digital and physical form with a bunch of extras.
The new three amiibo are Ena, Tsukino and a Razewing Ratha. All amiibo unlocks a special layered amour set in the game. If you have a Monster Hunter Rise save file on your Switch, there will another outfit to unlock as well.
The game will be available to preorder shortly (or maybe by the time you read this in the morning). We’ll have a link as soon as possible.
Are these Amiibo going to be only available on the Nintendo store like the Monster Hunter Rise Amiibo?
We’re not entirely sure yet, as details on Australian availability have not yet been released, but as soon as we know, we’ll post about it.