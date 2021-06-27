Aussie Bargain Roundup: Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin
It’s almost time for our second dose of Monster Hunter for the year. It only feels like we just got Monster Hunter Rise and we’re getting another Stories game.
With Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin comes a bunch of new amiibo as well, unfortunately EB were the only store who were stocking them – and they’re all gone! If you’re not sure about Monster Hunter Stories there’s a demo available now, your progress with continue on if you decide to pick up the full game.
Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin is out on Friday, July 9th.
Amazon.com.au
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $68 – Link
Big W
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $69 – Link
Catch
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $69 – Link
DX Collectables
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $64 – Link
EB Games
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $79.95 – Link
- Preorder Bonus: Outfit for Ena: Kamura Maiden Outfit
eShop
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $79.95 – Link
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition – $89.95 – Link
- Demo available now
Gamesmen
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $68 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $69 – Link
Mighty Ape
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $67 – Link
OzGameShop
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $74.99 – Link
Target
- Monster Hunter Stores 2 Wings of Ruin – $69 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.