Aussie Bargain Roundup: Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin

It’s almost time for our second dose of Monster Hunter for the year. It only feels like we just got Monster Hunter Rise and we’re getting another Stories game.

With Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin comes a bunch of new amiibo as well, unfortunately EB were the only store who were stocking them – and they’re all gone! If you’re not sure about Monster Hunter Stories there’s a demo available now, your progress with continue on if you decide to pick up the full game.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin is out on Friday, July 9th.

Amazon.com.au

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $68 – Link

Big W

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $69 – Link

Catch

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $69 – Link

DX Collectables

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $64 – Link

EB Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $79.95 – Link Preorder Bonus: Outfit for Ena: Kamura Maiden Outfit

– Link

eShop

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $79.95 – Link

– Link Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition – $89.95 – Link Demo available now

– Link

Gamesmen

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $68 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $69 – Link

Mighty Ape

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $67 – Link

OzGameShop

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $74.99 – Link

Target

Monster Hunter Stores 2 Wings of Ruin – $69 – Link

