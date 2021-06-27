21
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin

by Daniel VuckovicJune 27, 2021

It’s almost time for our second dose of Monster Hunter for the year. It only feels like we just got Monster Hunter Rise and we’re getting another Stories game.

With Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin comes a bunch of new amiibo as well, unfortunately EB were the only store who were stocking them – and they’re all gone! If you’re not sure about Monster Hunter Stories there’s a demo available now, your progress with continue on if you decide to pick up the full game.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin is out on Friday, July 9th.

Amazon.com.au

  • Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $68 – Link

Big W

  • Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $69 – Link

Catch

  • Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $69 Link

DX Collectables

  • Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $64Link

EB Games

  • Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $79.95 – Link
    • Preorder Bonus: Outfit for Ena: Kamura Maiden Outfit

eShop

  • Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $79.95Link
  • Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition – $89.95Link
    • Demo available now

Gamesmen 

  • Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $68 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $69 – Link

Mighty Ape

  • Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $67 – Link

OzGameShop

  • Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin – $74.99Link

Target

  • Monster Hunter Stores 2 Wings of Ruin – $69Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

