Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin amiibo exclusive to EB Games in Australia

by Daniel VuckovicApril 30, 2021

EB Games has announced that the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin amiibo will be exclusive to their stores in Australia. This matches the exclusivity the amiibo had in the US with Gamestop.

The preorders will go live at noon AEST today, Friday the 30th of April. As such, pricing hasn’t been revealed. The release date for the amiibo are July 9th, the same day as the game.

The last batch of Monster Hunter amiibo for Rise are still available from the Australian My Nintendo Store.

