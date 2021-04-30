Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin amiibo exclusive to EB Games in Australia

EB Games has announced that the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin amiibo will be exclusive to their stores in Australia. This matches the exclusivity the amiibo had in the US with Gamestop.

The preorders will go live at noon AEST today, Friday the 30th of April. As such, pricing hasn’t been revealed. The release date for the amiibo are July 9th, the same day as the game.

LIMITED RELEASE ⚡ EB Exclusive Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin amiibo, coming 9 July!



Preorder from 12PM AEST TODAY: https://t.co/iRWlMqtkWY pic.twitter.com/1wXsn4QCqI — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) April 29, 2021

The last batch of Monster Hunter amiibo for Rise are still available from the Australian My Nintendo Store.