Portal Companion Collection out later today on the Nintendo eShop
Announced at the last Nintendo Direct, Portal Companion Collection now has a release date. That release date is today!
The collection which contains both Portal and Portal 2, including Portal 2’s multiple is out later today. As soon as it’s live on the eShop we’ll let you know. You’ll be able to play the game multiplayer via split screen, local, and online multiplayer.
