Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga gets its first gameplay trailer

Gamescom is technically upon as as Opening Night Live was on this morning and one of the cooler trailers was that of Star Wars, thinking on it, there was a lot of Star Wars, but we are looking Lego Star Wars.

The Skywalker Saga was due to release later this year, but given the state of the world, it was bound to give and it did, with the game now having a release of Autumn 2021. The upside is that we have a new trailer to enjoy, check it out.

In addition to the new trailer, it has been confirmed that there will be a deluxe edition of the game and a season pass, with the latter included in the former. Also included will be an exclusive minifig of Luke, pre Jedi days, enjoying his blue milk, as evident by his milk moustache.

We are still waiting on word about it coming here, but past ones have, so I would expect this will arrive just fine.

Over on StarWars.com, they have an interview with the man responsible for the packaging, it is a bit odd to do that, but when you consider the little trick it has, you will see why they did.

What say you, are you hyped for this latest Lego Star Wars adventure?