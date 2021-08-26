LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets new trailer and release window
The long awaited LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga got a new trailer overnight, and with it a new release date – well window.
The game is now due to be released in
Spring Autumn 2022, so some time between March and the end of May next year.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga covers all nine movies in the Skywalker Saga and is completely voiced. Check it out below.
