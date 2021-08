LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets new trailer and release window

The long awaited LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga got a new trailer overnight, and with it a new release date Рwell window.

The game is now due to be released in Spring Autumn 2022, so some time between March and the end of May next year.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga covers all nine movies in the Skywalker Saga and is completely voiced. Check it out below.