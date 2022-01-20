LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally arrives this April
A long time ago, with a pandemic far far away, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was set to release. After numerous delays, it’s finally arriving.
April 5th will see LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release. If you’ve missed the game up until now, it features all nine of the Skywalker Saga films, from Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker.
A new six-minute trailer showing off the game has also been released.
The Skywalker Saga is coming to Nintendo Switch, all of the Xbox’s, PlayStation’s and PC.
