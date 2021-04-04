Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pushed back again

TT Games have announced another delay to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.The game was first revealed all the way back at E3 2019 and was originally meant to be released in Spring 2021 (Autumn for us). It’s now been delayed again but with no new date – thanks pandemic. TT Games have released the following statement.

Thanks to all our fans for your continued patience. pic.twitter.com/tCDV9Ikftd — TT Games (@TTGames) April 2, 2021

As the name suggests The Skywalker Saga covers all three trilogies from Episode One through Nine. TT Games will give another update as soon as possible.