463
0

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pushed back again

by Daniel VuckovicApril 4, 2021

TT Games have announced another delay to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.The game was first revealed all the way back at E3 2019 and was originally meant to be released in Spring 2021 (Autumn for us). It’s now been delayed again but with no new date – thanks pandemic. TT Games have released the following statement.

As the name suggests The Skywalker Saga covers all three trilogies from Episode One through Nine. TT Games will give another update as soon as possible.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
50%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
50%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
LEGO Star Wars
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment