Lego is bringing back Super Mario 64 in a bricktastic way

After dropping a tease only yesterday, Lego and Nintendo have answered their own question, revealing that the new Lego Mario item is in fact a question block, featuring some iconic moments from Super Mario 64.

Releasing on October 1st, via Lego.com and Lego retail stores, this 2,064 set will let builders create the iconic question block from Mario games over the years, but when you flip it open, four locations from Super Mario 64 will appear in diorama form.

“We know how much Super Mario fans have loved the LEGO Super Mario experience, and wanted to tap into even more elements of the traditional game play capturing the immersive play experience of Super Mario 64,” said Pablo Gonzalez Gonzalez, Senior Designer at the LEGO Group. “It’s difficult to imagine the Super Mario Universe without the classic game’s iconic levels full of discovery and secrets. With this amazing set, we’re building on the exciting play experience of LEGO Super Mario, both to bring a bit of nostalgia for those who played the Super Mario 64 video game, but also to introduce these wonderful levels to a whole new audience of Super Mario fans.”

For those who own either the Lego Mario or Lego Luige figures, you will be able to place them down at special points to get new music and sound effects, straight out of Super Mario 64 and for those seeking a true challenge, there are also hidden Power Stars in the build.

The levels that you will be able to see rebuilt in diorama form are Peach’s Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Trouble. Along with the levels you will also find new microfigures in the form of Mario, Princess Peach, and King Bob-omb, as well as a Chain Chomp, Big Bully, Mr. I, Lakitu, penguin, baby penguin and more, to complete each location.

The only real question you have to ask yourself is will you spend $289 for it, because that is the asking price. If you do, on October 1st, you can get it direct from Lego, if you are someone who seeks to buy from other stores, that won’t be possible until 2022, much like the Lego NES was.

Like other sets it should be up at most retailers, and from the official LEGO store.