Japanese Splatoon fan bought Nintendo shares to attend AGM and complain

Advertisement

A frustrated Japanese Splatoon fan has bought Nintendo shares to attend the company’s Annual General Meeting today. During the meeting, it’s been reported that they yelled out questions about why the male Splatoon characters do not get any good poses in the game.

The Twitter user “haru” has a series of Tweets explaining their actions and includes a manifesto about how Nintendo favours the female characters in the game. To attend the meeting, they seem to have purchased many Nintendo Switch OLED consoles on a credit card, then sold them for a loss to buy some shares to attend the meeting. Previous letters to the company had been unanswered.

Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa was reported telling the person their question was too long, but the person continued to speak anyway. Eventually, Furukawa answered by thanking them for playing the game and their feedback.

That’s one way to spend your money.