1414
0

Japanese Splatoon fan bought Nintendo shares to attend AGM and complain

by Daniel VuckovicJune 23, 2023
Advertisement

A frustrated Japanese Splatoon fan has bought Nintendo shares to attend the company’s Annual General Meeting today. During the meeting, it’s been reported that they yelled out questions about why the male Splatoon characters do not get any good poses in the game.

The Twitter user “haru” has a series of Tweets explaining their actions and includes a manifesto about how Nintendo favours the female characters in the game. To attend the meeting, they seem to have purchased many Nintendo Switch OLED consoles on a credit card, then sold them for a loss to buy some shares to attend the meeting. Previous letters to the company had been unanswered.

Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa was reported telling the person their question was too long, but the person continued to speak anyway. Eventually, Furukawa answered by thanking them for playing the game and their feedback.

That’s one way to spend your money.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
25%
Oh wow!
13%
Great
0%
Fresh
38%
Hmm
25%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Splatoon
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment