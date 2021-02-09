It’s about time: Crash Bandicoot 4 comes to Switch on March 12th
Act surprised, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has been announced for the Nintendo Switch, as well as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC release is also planned at a later date.
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is a brand new crash adventure developed by Toys for Bob and was released last year on the other consoles.
Being Activision we all figured a Switch port was going to happen eventually. The game is built upon the Unreal Engine 4 so fingers crossed the Switch port will run well.
Crash fourward into a time shattered adventure with your favourite marsupials. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality. New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!
