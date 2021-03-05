0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 6, 2021

The Switch port of Crash Bandicoot 4 was inevitable, and after only being announced just a month ago – it’s just a week away now.

But there’s something weird. One, we’ve got a low price at Amazon, and they’re not matching anyone – their usual tactic. Secondly, the game is missing from EB Games and The Gamesmen – we’ll reach out to them. They’re not listing the new PS5 and Xbox Series versions either, so – what’s up with that?

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is out on March 12th.

Amazon.com.au

  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $54.90 – Link

Big W

  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $69 – Link

EB Games

  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – TBC

eShop

  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $69.95 – Link

Gamesmen 

  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – TBC

Harvey Norman

  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $68 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $59 – Link

Target

  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – TBC
