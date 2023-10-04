Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal coming to the Switch later this year

Advertisement

Feral Interactive has announced that it’s bringing Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal to the Nintendo Switch (and mobile) later this year.

It’ll be the first time the Hitman franchise has coming to a Nintendo system, well technically the second but cloud games don’t count. Blood Money was originally released on the PlayStation 2, Xbox and Xbox 360 and PC back in 2006.

Reprisal will have an updated UI and improvements from later games in the series including a new mini-map, Instinct Mode and more.

The game is due out this “Summer” (or Winter for the folks in the Northern Hemisphere).