Hitman III and Control come to Switch as cloud games, so no luck for Aussies

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 28, 2020

During last night’s Partner Nintendo Direct mini two really great games were announced for Switch – Hitman III and Control: Ultimate Edition.

Unfortunately due to the pathetic internet structure in Australia we won’t be able to play them. Both games are “cloud versions” and require a good internet connection to stream the game off a server – somewhere.

If you’re really keen to be disappointed you can download the game client off the US eShop and try your luck. Our testing proved fruitless.

