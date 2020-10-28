Hitman III and Control come to Switch as cloud games, so no luck for Aussies

During last night’s Partner Nintendo Direct mini two really great games were announced for Switch – Hitman III and Control: Ultimate Edition.

Unfortunately due to the pathetic internet structure in Australia we won’t be able to play them. Both games are “cloud versions” and require a good internet connection to stream the game off a server – somewhere.

If you’re really keen to be disappointed you can download the game client off the US eShop and try your luck. Our testing proved fruitless.