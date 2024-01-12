Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal hits the Switch this month

Advertisement

Last year Feral Interactive announced that Hitman: Blood Money would be coming to the Nintendo Switch and now we know when. It’ll be out in just a couple of weeks on January 25th, 2024.

This Reprisal version will have an updated UI and improvements from later games in the series including a new mini-map, Instinct Mode and more. The game runs at 720p in handheld mode, 1080p docked and runs at 30fps in both modes. It’ll be the first time the game has arrived on a Nintendo system.

It’s available to preorder now from the eShop, there’s also a 15% off discount for preorder until January 24th. The game will set you back $33.99 or $39.99 when the promo runs out.