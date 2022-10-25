608
0

Give the gift of giving in this Nintendo Christmas Wrapping Paper from the My Nintendo Store

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 25, 2022

In a mere 60 days it’ll be Christmas again, and assuming you don’t just get your friends and family a gift card sticky taped to a lotto – you’ll probably want to wrap the gifts you’ve bought.

So why not wrap them with some style. Nintendo Australia has timely added some Christmas Wrapping Paper to the My Nintendo Store once again this year. We some last year and for the mere 150 Platinum Points it quite a good amount. For the 150 coins you get three designs.

These go pretty quickly and are only getting one print run – stock up!

What's your reaction?
Awesome
20%
Oh wow!
20%
Great
60%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
My Nintendo Store
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment