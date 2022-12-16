743
Four more Sega Mega Drive games added to Nintendo Switch Online

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 16, 2022

It might be the middle of December, but that’s not going to stop Nintendo adding four Sega Mega Drive games to the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Today sees Alien Storm, Columns, Golden Axe II and even Virtual Fighter 2 now made available. Mega Drive games are included in the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, so you’ll need to be subbed to that to get these.

Still nothing for those without the Expansion Pack in quite a while now.

