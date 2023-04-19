542
0

Four more Mega Drive games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online

by Daniel VuckovicApril 19, 2023

Four new Mega Drive games have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, you’ll just need to update the app to get them.

The games include Flicky, Kid Chameleon, Street Fighter II’ : Special Champion Edition, and Pulseman. The last one is made by a certain game developer called Game Freak, you might have heard of them.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
17%
Great
0%
Fresh
17%
Hmm
17%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Nintendo Switch Online
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment