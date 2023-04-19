Four more Mega Drive games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online
Four new Mega Drive games have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, you’ll just need to update the app to get them.
The games include Flicky, Kid Chameleon, Street Fighter II’ : Special Champion Edition, and Pulseman. The last one is made by a certain game developer called Game Freak, you might have heard of them.
Four classic SEGA Genesis games have just been made available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 19, 2023
☑️ Pulseman
☑️ STREET FIGHTER II' : SPECIAL CHAMPION EDITION
☑️ Kid Chameleon
☑️ Flicky pic.twitter.com/tK74TNRbSI
