Five Octopath Traveller II prize packs to win, including a signed SteelBook

It’s been a while since we had a competition, but this one makes the wait worth it.

Thanks to Square Enix we have five Octopath Traveller II prize packs to giveaway. These prize packs are very special and include eight different reversible box-art covers, a signed SteelBook and of course a Nintendo Switch boxed copy of the game.

Yes, that’s right, that’s 8 different covers of the game, each one featuring each of the game’s eight protagonists. Not only that the signed SteelBook is signed but the following staff on the Octopath Traveller II team;

Producer: Masashi Takahashi

Director: Keisuke Miyauchi

Character Design Artist: Naoki Ikushima

Music: Yasunori Nishiki

Here’s a look at the whole thing below, it’s pretty great!

So how do you get your hands on this?

It’s pretty simple, just answer the question below, and there’s some bonus entries for you as well.

Octopath Traveller II is available on February 24th, you can get a headstart with the demo which is available now as well. The progress from the demo transfers over to the main game. Be sure to check out our bargain guide to find the cheapest copy of the game as well.

Competition is only open to those residing in Australia and New Zealand, entries close on February 28th 2023.