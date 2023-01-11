Aussie Bargain Roundup: Octopath Traveler II

It feels like only last month Square Enix released a massive RPG game, and then the month before that too? It’s all good though, you got January off but come February the venerable Octopath Traveler gets a sequel and it’s looking pretty sharp.

Expect to hear more about this one as we get closer to release. But for now bargains! Seeing as this one isn’t being distributed by Nintendo it’s got that shiny new RRP of $84.95 that third parties are going with. Let’s see if we can find it cheaper for you.

Octopath Traveler II is out on February 24th 2023, the same day as Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe! Tough choice.

Amazon.com.au

Octopath Traveler II – $69 – Link

Big W

Octopath Traveler II – $69 – Link

EB Games

Octopath Traveler II – $84.95 – Link

eShop

Octopath Traveler II – $79.95 – Link 2x Gold Coins for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack members (~$8 off)

– Link

The Gamesmen

Octopath Traveler II – $84.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Octopath Traveler II – $79 – Link

