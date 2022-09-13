Octopath Traveler II coming to Switch in February 2023

The much loved Octopath Traveler is getting a sequel, named funnily enough OCTOPATH TRAVELER II (that’s the only time I’m putting it in caps) is coming on February 24th 2023.

Introducing a new entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series! OCTOPATH TRAVELER II takes the series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3D CG, to even greater heights. In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era. Where will you go? What will you do? Whose tale will you bring to life? Every path is yours to take. Embark on an adventure all your own when OCTOPATH TRAVELER II launches for Nintendo Switch on 24th February, 2023.