First discounts on Smash Bros, Pokémon DLC, and Wonder in the Mega Gold Points Promotion

Nintendo’s Mega Multiplayer Festival continues into its second phase with a Mega Gold Points Promotion. It’s a selection of games and DLC on discount, with extra discounts for everyone and a higher discount for people with Nintendo Switch Online.

If you have Nintendo Switch Online, you’ll get 20% back in gold coins on the following games and DLC. If you don’t, you’ll get 10%, which is still more than the regular 5% back.

For most of the games themselves, it’s not the best deal in the world as some of these go on sale for 33% off. The exception to this is Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which hasn’t been discounted on the eShop before.

The Super Smash Bros., and Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC have never been on sale before (digitally), and the Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise DLC has only been on sale once before (this discount matches that previous one).

Here’s what’s on offer. Sale ends August 18th.