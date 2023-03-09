629
0

Final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie shows Fire Flower DK, more Rainbow Road

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 10, 2023

This morning we got a Nintendo Direct for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and its final trailer. Introduced by Shigeru Miyamoto, the Nintendo Direct featured Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and more of the cast.

Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, and Seth Rogan all appear, as well as Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black.

We got another look at the movie, including DK using a Fire Flower and more of the Rainbow Road sequence.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
71%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
14%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
14%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment