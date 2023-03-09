Final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie shows Fire Flower DK, more Rainbow Road

This morning we got a Nintendo Direct for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and its final trailer. Introduced by Shigeru Miyamoto, the Nintendo Direct featured Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and more of the cast.

Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, and Seth Rogan all appear, as well as Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black.

We got another look at the movie, including DK using a Fire Flower and more of the Rainbow Road sequence.