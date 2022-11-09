Everything from the latest Indie World Showcase
The November Indie World showcase was brimming with games, that all seemed to have art styles that ranged from familiar to incredible. Pixel art was on show, along with hand-drawn, water colour and just about everything else.
While Sports Story getting a release window is big news, and of course three games being released during the show is also big, there was plenty more shown off.
Here is a list of all the games that were included, their release date or window and the trailer. Plus to make it easier, it is in alphabetical order.
A Space for the Unbound
Jan 19, 2023
Aka
Dec 15, 2022
Blanc
Feb 14, 2023
Botany Manor
2023
Coffee Talr 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
Autumn 2023
Curse of the Sea Rats
Early 2023
Desta: The Memories Between
Early 2023
Dordogne
Autumn 2023
Goodbye World
Later this month
Have A Nice Death
Mar 22, 2023
Inscryption
Dec 1, 2022
Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni
Mar 9, 2023
Pepper Grinder
2023
Storyteller
Mar, 2023
Venba
Autumn 2023
Wobbledogs Console Edition
Nov 17, 2022
World of Horror
Winter 2023
WrestleQuest
May, 2023
So that is it, everything from the November 2022 Indie World Showcase. Any games in there interest you?