Everything from the latest Indie World Showcase

The November Indie World showcase was brimming with games, that all seemed to have art styles that ranged from familiar to incredible. Pixel art was on show, along with hand-drawn, water colour and just about everything else.

While Sports Story getting a release window is big news, and of course three games being released during the show is also big, there was plenty more shown off.

Here is a list of all the games that were included, their release date or window and the trailer. Plus to make it easier, it is in alphabetical order.

A Space for the Unbound

Jan 19, 2023

Aka

Dec 15, 2022

Blanc

Feb 14, 2023

Botany Manor

2023

Coffee Talr 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Autumn 2023

Curse of the Sea Rats

Early 2023

Desta: The Memories Between

Early 2023

Dordogne

Autumn 2023

Goodbye World

Later this month

Have A Nice Death

Mar 22, 2023

Inscryption

Dec 1, 2022

Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni

Mar 9, 2023

Pepper Grinder

2023

Storyteller

Mar, 2023

Venba

Autumn 2023

Wobbledogs Console Edition

Nov 17, 2022

World of Horror

Winter 2023

WrestleQuest

May, 2023

So that is it, everything from the November 2022 Indie World Showcase. Any games in there interest you?