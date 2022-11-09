119
Indie World delivers three games to players today

by Luke HendersonNovember 10, 2022

Part of the fun of any Nintendo Direct or Indie World event, is that of the shadow drop, a term given to a game that is released as part of the presentation. This latest showcase looked like it might not have any and then we got two at once, with a third coming towards the end. These games are all available now.

A Little To The Left

eShop Link

Once Upon A Jester

eShop Link

Rogue Legacy 2

eShop Link

