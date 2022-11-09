Indie World delivers three games to players today
Part of the fun of any Nintendo Direct or Indie World event, is that of the shadow drop, a term given to a game that is released as part of the presentation. This latest showcase looked like it might not have any and then we got two at once, with a third coming towards the end. These games are all available now.
A Little To The Left
Once Upon A Jester
Rogue Legacy 2
