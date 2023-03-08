Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon gets a demo

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is out next week, and if you want to get a head start on it – or learn more about it a free demo just went up for the game on the eShop.

The demo contains the first two chapters of the game, and the progress continues onto the full game.

You can download the demo now here.

In Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, you take control of Cereza, a young apprentice witch and head into a forbidden forest to gain the power to save her mother. The game has a completely different storybook-inspired art style different from the other Bayonetta games.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is out on March 17th.