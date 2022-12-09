Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon announced, out March 2023

A brand new Bayonetta game was announced at The Game Awards, but it’s probably not one you were expecting.

In Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, you take control of Cereza, a young apprentice witch and head into a forbidden forest to gain the power to save her mother. The game has a completely different storybook-inspired art style different from the other Bayonetta games.

Controlling both Cereza and her infernal demon partner, Cheshire, players will focus on exploration, combat and puzzle solving to help Cereza go deeper into the forest.

You actually want a sneak peek at the game, you can play it in Bayonetta 3. If you purchase the Old Picture Book at Rodin’s shop, The Gates of Hell, using in-game currency you’ll be able to check it out.

But you won’t have to wait long for the full game, it’s out on March 17, 2023 and is available to pre-order right now. It will also be released physically as well.