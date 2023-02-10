Aussie Bargain Roundup: Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

It’s not been too long and we’ve already got another Bayonetta game – but this one is a little different. In Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, you take control of Cereza, a young apprentice witch and head into a forbidden forest to gain the power to save her mother.

So far we’ve got some of the classic $10 off pricing, it probably won’t move too much from there.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is out on March 17, 2023.

Amazon.com.au

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – $69 – Link

Big W

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – $69 – Link

EB Games

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – $79.95 – Link

eShop

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – $59.95 – Link

The Gamesmen

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – $69.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – $69 – Link

MightyApe

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – $65 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.