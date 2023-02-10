63
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 10, 2023

It’s not been too long and we’ve already got another Bayonetta game – but this one is a little different. In Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, you take control of Cereza, a young apprentice witch and head into a forbidden forest to gain the power to save her mother.

So far we’ve got some of the classic $10 off pricing, it probably won’t move too much from there.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is out on March 17, 2023.

Amazon.com.au

  • Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – $69 – Link

Big W 

  • Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – $69Link

EB Games

  • Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – $79.95 – Link

eShop 

  • Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – $59.95 – Link

The Gamesmen

  • Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – $69.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – $69 – Link

MightyApe 

  • Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – $65 – Link

,
