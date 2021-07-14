Aussie developers Tantalus return to Hyrule with Skyward Sword HD

Once again, Australian developers Tantalus Games were tapped to help bring an older Zelda game to a new console. The credits of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD reveal that the Aussie devs are responsible for bringing the game to the Switch.

While many assumed this was the case, it was never confirmed that Tantalus was returning to the world of Hyrule. The team previously brought Twilight Princess into HD on the Wii U.

It’s great to see a local team entrusted once again to The Legend of Zelda. When working Tantalus on Twilight Princess HD, series producer Eiji Aonuma said this in an interview about Tantalus.

I felt they had strong developing skills from seeing their work across remakes of previous titles, so I decided to ask Tantalus to remake this title. As a result, I think they created great work beyond my expectations.

Skyward Sword HD is out this Friday, check out our bargain guide and our review just went live too.