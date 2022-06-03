The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD  tops weekly charts in Australia 46 weeks after release 

Well this is a surprise, almost an entire year after it was released (45 weeks to be precise), The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword has returned to the top selling games charts in Australia.

For week 21 of 2022, the game was the best selling title of all consoles – and we think we know why.

During that week the game was heavily discounted to $34 at many retailers (mostly all just matching one), it was enough to outsell Nintendo Switch Sports, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and even the newly released Sniper Elite 5.

Skyward Sword when it was released in July last year never flew this high, on its launch week it debuted at third, in the second week dropped to 5th and then hasn’t been in the charts since.

Just proves we all love a bargain.