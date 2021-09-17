Skyward Sword getting adorable music box and 5-disc soundtrack in Japan

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword arguably has some of the best music in the series, and if you’re living in Japan, you’ll soon get to experience that in an adorable new way.

Nintendo Co., Ltd. has announced a brand new release for the soundtrack of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, featuring every single one of the 187 songs from the game for the first time in one collection. The standard edition of the soundtrack spans five discs, each with its own Triforce-emblazoned design, and comes in a beautiful box that would surely class up just about any shelf.

But that’s not all. Folks who get in early will get the chance to buy a Limited Edition, which of course comes with its own special box too, but also includes something utterly fantastic: a small music box that plays the main theme to Skyward Sword (or Ballad of the Goddess, take your pick). It’s very cute, and we wish it were sold separately (or outside of Japan, for that matter), but hey, at least we can pretend by watching the video of it in action below.

For those lucky enough to be in Japan and able to get their hands on it, the standard edition of the soundtrack will set you back 5500 yen (~$68 AUD), while the limited edition will set you back 8800 yen ($~110 AUD). Click here to see more details.