All the Australian Nintendo Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2023

Black Friday, not nearly a day anymore but a whole period between the middle of November and the start of December. Which makes collecting all the bargains and finding out who actually has the best prices for anything a real chore.

So that’s why we’re here – below will be the collection of all the Nintendo, Pokémon, LEGO and whatever other stuff that’s on sale that we think is a good deal (and probably a few that aren’t as well).

Because the Black Friday period is so long you’ll just have to keep coming back and checking up on it.

Note: If you’re an international reader, these prices will be in AUD unless specified or it’s from a retailer that ships to Australia.

Keep checking back, we’re constantly updating this article.

Amazon.com.au

Amazon’s Black Friday deals start at 12:01am AEDT on November 20th all the way through to December 3rd. Because it’s never just one day anymore.

Big W

Black Friday sales starts at Big W on November 21st, usually with a catalogue published a bit earlier. We’ll have it uploaded as soon as it is as Big W are usually the best at kicking off some good prices on games.

Catch

Details TBC

Coles

Like last year Coles is coming to the party with 15% off Teen, Kids, Baby, Home, Active, Shop, Choice, Love, The Cinema, The Pamper and Good Food Gift Cards.

Are these specifically Nintendo deals? No, but the stores they can be used at are. Buy the gift cards and use with the Black Friday discounts starting from next week.

These gift cards include, but are not limited to stores including JB Hi-Fi The Good Guys Xbox Toyworld and many others not related to gaming at all.



The gift cards above go on sale on November 22nd, 2023.

DX Collectables

Details TBC

EB Games

No EB Games sale for Black Friday this year, just kidding – of course there is.

babe wake up new eb games sale teaser just dropped pic.twitter.com/CvHnNva1u2 — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) November 15, 2023

The Gamesmen

Details TBC

JB Hi-Fi

JB’s Mega Price Blitz starts online from Sunday afternoon (November 19th), for JB Perks members.

Kmart

Kmart is likely to stock the Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, plus they’re usually a good source for Pokémon TCG products and LEGO discounts.

Deals preview starts on November 17th, sale starts 8a Thursday November 23rd.

My Nintendo Store

Nintendo is hosting a sale on the My Nintendo Store in Europe, and we got one here in Australia last year as well. Look for that to start shortly.

Nintendo eShop

A Black Friday sale is coming this week starting on November 16th/17th, we’ll have our full seperate guide for that up as soon as possible.

Games on sale will include;

EA Sports FC 24

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – Gold Edition

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Sonic Superstars

No Man’s Sky

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Persona Collection

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe

Metroid Prime Remastered

Fae Farm

Red Dead Redemption

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Bayonetta 3

Super Mario Odyssey

On the lookout for some big savings?



Mark your calendars – the Black Friday Sale starts this Thursday! 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/AFsps04fcb Advertisement November 14, 2023

