Bargain Alert: 10% off all Nintendo eShop gift cards at Big W for Black Friday

We’re hoping to see what Big W brings to the table for their Black Friday deals, but we can bring you one deal already. The sale starts November 21st, and ends on November 27th.

Big W will have 10% off Nintendo Switch eShop cards, but not just the cards you use to give your eShop account credit, but also all the Nintendo Switch Online and DLC cards. That includes cards for downloadable content like the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, and even the new downloadable content for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Either way if you get credit added to your account or bought the DLC, you’d be saving 10% anyway.

Only the $50 and $30 denominations are up for grabs at the reduced rate;