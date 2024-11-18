All the Australian Nintendo Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals – 2024

Advertisement

This is it—the week we’ve all been waiting for! While some stores extend the event over an entire month, it’s officially Black Friday season. Once again, we’re diving into all the deals to find the best bargains for you.

This year, our primary focus will be on the Nintendo Switch and its games, but we’re broadening our scope to include items from the Pokémon TCG, LEGO, and any other Nintendo-adjacent products we come across. We’ll keep this article updated throughout the week, and major deals will also be posted on our social media channels. Our Discord community are always on the ball too, so you never know what surprises might surface.

So far Amazon has gone first, we’ll be adding more stores as they go live.

Note: For our international readers, please be aware that all prices will be listed in AUD unless otherwise specified or sourced from a retailer that ships to Australia.

Keep checking back, we’re constantly updating this article.

Amazon.com.au

All of Amazon’s discounts can be found here, and their lightning deals which popup throughout the sale period here. Anything you buy on Amazon, if you click through our link goes to support the site. Even Pepsi Max.

Nintendo Switch Games

LEGO

Pokémon TCG

Non-Nintendo Games

Headsets

Big W

Big W’s Black Friday sale is available from 5am AEDT on November 21st. They have a sneak peek available here.

Catch

Catch has Black Friday offers eventually, they have a “countdown sale” now before.

eBay

TBC

EB Games

Their sale begins on Wednesday, 10:59PM AEST (that’s Brisbane time)

The Gamesmen

Has a sale coming, most likely on Friday. Shocked!

JB Hi-Fi

Starts instore on November 21st, early online for their Perks members.

Kmart

Kmart’s sale kicks off on Friday 22nd November at 8am in store and online.

LEGO

TBC

My Nintendo Store

TBC

Nintendo eShop

Nintendo’s Black Friday sale on the eShop has already kicked off, we’ve got a full listing of everything on discounted live. Here’s a selection of what to expect.

✚ ASTRAL CHAIN (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta (Nintendo) – $59.90 (Usually $89.90, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – $27.45 (Usually $54.95, ends 01/12) – 50% off

✚ Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ LIVE A LIVE (Nintendo) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 01/12) – 50% off

✚ Metroid Dread (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Metroid Prime Remastered (Nintendo) – $41.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 01/12) – 30% off

✚ Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) – $62.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 01/12) – 30% off

✚ Xenoblade Chronicles 2 + Expansion Pass (Nintendo) – $89.95 (Usually $134.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

Target

Target’s Black Friday sale starts on November 27th at 8am, but an early sale will start at November 26th at 8pm AEDT for OnePass subscribers.

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.

