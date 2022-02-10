Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot online modes detailed as Commanding Officers get voices
Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp was shown off in today’s Nintendo Direct with some polished graphics and we learned even more about the game. The biggest announcement is that the Commanding Officers in the game will now be voiced – you’ll be able to hear Sami, Max, and Andy speak for the first time.
We also got a look at War Room, Design and online features. The game is out on April 8th.
