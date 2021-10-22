Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp delayed until Q2 2022

Nintendo has confirmed that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been delayed. The game was just six weeks away from release on December 3rd. It will now release next year in Q2 2022.

Nintendo says the game has been delayed for a little more fine tuning. It’s really rare for Nintendo to delay a game, one with a set release date at least. Christmas is cancelled.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain will now be the last game from Nintendo released in 2022.