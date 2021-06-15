641
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp brings the first two games back in HD

by Daniel VuckovicJune 16, 2021

The first two Advance Wars games are coming back to life in HD and smushed together in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot.

This will combine the two Game Boy Advance games, Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. The game has gone from 2D to 3D by still retaining a pixel look. There’s also what appears to be all new cut scenes.

The game is available to preorder today and will be released on December 3rd.

Command an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical advisor for the Orange Star Army. Your expertise is needed as you move land, air and naval units across the battlefield and unleash powerful CO abilities to turn the tide of battle. Take down enemy squads and capture towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace. Keep an eye on the game-changing terrain and weather as you lead units across two campaigns that cover the events of the Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising games! Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches for Nintendo Switch on Dec. 3.

