Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp brings the first two games back in HD

The first two Advance Wars games are coming back to life in HD and smushed together in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot.

This will combine the two Game Boy Advance games, Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. The game has gone from 2D to 3D by still retaining a pixel look. There’s also what appears to be all new cut scenes.

The game is available to preorder today and will be released on December 3rd.