10% off Nintendo eShop cards at JB Hi-Fi until July 19th

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 6, 2023
Ten percent is back, in pog form. (Yeah I don’t know if that applies here but there’s only so many times I can write these things)

From today until July 19th, you’ll be able to pick up all denominations of eShop credit at 10% off. The best way to stretch this discount is to buy a Nintendo Switch Online Game Voucher for $134.95 or of course anything else already on sale. You can also get Pikmin 4 with double gold coins, combined with these cards discounted it’s quite a saving on a brand new game.

All denominations of cards are up for grabs at the reduced rate;

  • $60 eShop card becomes $54
  • $30 eShop card becomes $27
  • $15 eShop card becomes $13.50

