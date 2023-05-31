Aussie Bargain Roundup: Pikmin 4

Advertisement

It’s been a while since we’ve seen anything about Pikmin 4, and it’s still a little while to go until we get Pikmin 4 – so we’re probably overdue so new information on the game.

That being said there’s already some discounts off RRP for this one, but seeing as it’s a big Nintendo release we’ll probably see some preorder bonuses for the game in the future. So maybe hold off?

It’s also the last big game of the year so far with a release date – but you don’t think Nintendo are going to leave 5 months of the year with nothing… right?

Pikmin 4 is out Friday July 21st, 2023.

Amazon.com.au

Pikmin 4 – $69 – Link

Big W

Pikmin 4 – $69 – Link

DX Collectables

Pikmin 4 – $69 – Link

EB Games

Pikmin 4 – $79.95 – Link

eShop

Pikmin 4 – $79.95 – Link Use a game voucher to get the game for $67.45

– Link

The Gamesmen

Pikmin 4 – $68 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Pikmin 4 – $69 – Link

MightyApe

Pikmin 4 – $69 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.