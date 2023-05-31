603
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Pikmin 4

by Daniel VuckovicMay 31, 2023
It’s been a while since we’ve seen anything about Pikmin 4, and it’s still a little while to go until we get Pikmin 4 – so we’re probably overdue so new information on the game.

That being said there’s already some discounts off RRP for this one, but seeing as it’s a big Nintendo release we’ll probably see some preorder bonuses for the game in the future. So maybe hold off?

It’s also the last big game of the year so far with a release date – but you don’t think Nintendo are going to leave 5 months of the year with nothing… right?

Pikmin 4 is out Friday July 21st, 2023.

Amazon.com.au

  • Pikmin 4 – $69 – Link

Big W

  • Pikmin 4 – $69 – Link

DX Collectables

  • Pikmin 4 – $69 – Link

EB Games

  • Pikmin 4 – $79.95 – Link

eShop 

  • Pikmin 4 – $79.95 – Link

The Gamesmen

  • Pikmin 4 – $68 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Pikmin 4 – $69 – Link

MightyApe 

  • Pikmin 4 – $69 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.

