Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 49) Broke Early

We must have been spoiled, because even though there are over 140 new games on sale this week – it’s still not as good as we’ve been getting.

Even contemplated not even writing this week’s article, but we dug down, and found some highlights amongst this small amount of games on sale.

This week’s highlights: Golf Peaks, Rogue Singularity, Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

✚ 10 Second Run RETURNS (Edia) – $2.09 (Usually $5.99, ends 06/01) – 65% off

✚ 112th Seed (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 14/12) – 80% off

✚ 20 Ladies (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/12) – 60% off

✚ 7 Days of Rose (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 60% off

✚ 7 Horizons (RedDeer.Games) – $2.98 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/01) – 85% off

✚ 9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle (PLAION) – $2.74 (Usually $54.95, ends 17/12) – 95% off

✚ AER Memories of Old (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ Akinofa (Pixel Lantern) – $2.79 (Usually $6.99, ends 06/01) – 60% off

✚ Alpaca Ball: Allstars (Leoful) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/01) – 80% off

✚ Amazing Princess Sarah (Haruneko Entertainment) – $4.87 (Usually $9.75, ends 05/01) – 50% off

✚ Anna’s Quest (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ Archlion Saga (KEMCO) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/12) – 50% off

✚ Attack of the Toy Tanks (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Autumn’s Journey (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Balloon Flight (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/01) – 83% off

✚ Bard’s Gold – Nintendo Switch Edition (Pixel Lantern) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/01) – 60% off

✚ Bird Game + (Ratalaika Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Birthday of Midnight (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Blackguards 2 (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.20 (Usually $22.00, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ Born Of Bread (Plug In Digital) – $40.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/12) – 10% off

✚ Bouncy Bullets (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Bouncy Bullets 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $2.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 70% off

✚ Car Driving Simulator (Game Mavericks) – $8.70 (Usually $29.00, ends 27/12) – 70% off

✚ Car Parking Simulator 2024 (Testagamercreations) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/12) – 90% off

✚ Chaos on Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ Corridor Z (We Dig Games) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/01) – 85% off

✚ Crawlco Block Knockers (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $13.49, ends 14/12) – 60% off

✚ Crazy Gravity (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 14/12) – 70% off

✚ Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle (NAISU) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/12) – 50% off

✚ Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2 (NAISU) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/12) – 50% off

✚ Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/01) – 80% off

✚ Dead in Vinland – True Viking edition (Ishtar Games) – $12.60 (Usually $42.00, ends 27/12) – 70% off

✚ Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ Deponia Collection (Daedalic Entertainment) – $5.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ Deponia Doomsday (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ Devious Dungeon (Ratalaika Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Dice Legacy (PLAION) – $4.48 (Usually $17.95, ends 17/12) – 75% off

✚ Dininho Space Adventure (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/01) – 90% off

✚ Dino Galaxy Tennis (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/12) – 85% off

✚ Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/01) – 80% off

✚ Drizzlepath: Deja Vu (eastasiasoft) – $4.19 (Usually $10.49, ends 21/12) – 60% off

✚ Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 (Rainy Frog) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 28/12) – 80% off

✚ Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition (Daedalic Entertainment) – $4.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/01) – 85% off

✚ Everdark Tower (KEMCO) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/12) – 50% off

✚ Evil Tonight (DYA GAMES) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/01) – 20% off

✚ Factotum 90 (Rainy Frog) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 28/12) – 80% off

✚ Fall of Porcupine (Assemble Entertainment) – $14.75 (Usually $29.50, ends 05/01) – 50% off

✚ Felix The Reaper (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.30 (Usually $23.00, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ Fernz Gate (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/12) – 50% off

✚ Fire: Ungh’s Quest (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ Football Cup 2021 (7Levels) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/01) – 90% off

✚ FoxyLand (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ FoxyLand 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/01) – 80% off

✚ G-MODE Archives25 Topolon (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 02/01) – 50% off

✚ Ganbare! Super Strikers (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Gematombe (Ratalaika Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/12) – 60% off

✚ Ghost Sync (KEMCO) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/12) – 35% off

✚ Gods Will Fall (PLAION) – $3.59 (Usually $17.95, ends 17/12) – 80% off

✚ Goetia 2 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/12) – 85% off

✚ Golf Peaks (7Levels) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/01) – 80% off

✚ Goodbye Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story (SteelArtsSoftware) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/01) – 85% off

✚ Grood (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/01) – 80% off

✚ Halloween Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/01) – 63% off

✚ Horror & Adventure Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/01) – 75% off

✚ Horror Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/01) – 75% off

✚ Horse Stable: Herd Care Simulator (Game Mavericks) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/12) – 70% off

✚ Iron Wings (Naps Team) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/12) – 40% off

✚ JARS (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.60 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/01) – 84% off

✚ King’s Bounty II (PLAION) – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 17/12) – 80% off

✚ Knightin’+ (Ratalaika Games) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Kwaidan ~Azuma manor story~ (Rainy Frog) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/12) – 80% off

✚ Loot Hero DX (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Lost Horizon (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/12) – 86% off

✚ Lost Horizon 2 (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/12) – 86% off

✚ Manticore – Galaxy on Fire (PLAION) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/12) – 85% off

✚ Marble Maid (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/12) – 60% off

✚ Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God (KEMCO) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/12) – 50% off

✚ Mekorama (Rainy Frog) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/12) – 80% off

✚ Midnight Deluxe (Ratalaika Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/12) – 80% off

✚ MindSeize (First Press Games) – $16.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 17/12) – 27% off

✚ Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae (ZENITH BLUE) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/12) – 50% off

✚ Mochi Mochi Boy (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Mokoko X (NAISU) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/12) – 50% off

✚ Monochrome Order (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/12) – 50% off

✚ Monster Prom: XXL (Those Awesome Guys) – $7.43 (Usually $23.99, ends 04/01) – 69% off

✚ Monster Viator (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/12) – 50% off

✚ Moorhuhn Knights & Castles (Higgs Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/01) – 50% off

✚ Moving Out & Moving out 2 Bundle (Team17) – $34.47 (Usually $68.95, ends 02/01) – 50% off

✚ Mummy Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/01) – 63% off

✚ Murder on the Marine Express (Rainy Frog) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/12) – 80% off

✚ My Lovely Dog Adventure (EpiXR Games) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/01) – 30% off

✚ Nordlicht (PLAION) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 17/12) – 50% off

✚ One More Dungeon (Ratalaika Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Onirike (DevilishGames) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/01) – 80% off

✚ Out of The Box (Raiser Games) – $14.70 (Usually $24.50, ends 20/12) – 40% off

✚ Outer Wilds (Annapurna Interactive) – $44.95 (Usually $56.49, ends 14/12) – 20% off

✚ Pestersim (Fellow Traveller) – $21.07 (Usually $35.12, ends 20/12) – 40% off

✚ Piczle Cells (Rainy Frog) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/12) – 80% off

✚ Piczle Colors (Rainy Frog) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/12) – 80% off

✚ Piczle Lines DX (Rainy Frog) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 28/12) – 80% off

✚ Piczle Lines DX 500 More Puzzles! (Rainy Frog) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/12) – 80% off

✚ Piczle Lines DX Bundle (Rainy Frog) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/12) – 80% off

✚ Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection (Rainy Frog) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 28/12) – 80% off

✚ PigShip and the Giant Wolf (SuperPowerUpGames) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/01) – 60% off

✚ Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/01) – 86% off

✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 14/12) – 50% off

✚ Prehistoric Dude (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Pretty Girls Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 14/12) – 50% off

✚ Puzzle Wall (Rainy Frog) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 28/12) – 80% off

✚ Radio Squid (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Rally Racer: Offroad Racing Car Game (Game Mavericks) – $8.70 (Usually $29.00, ends 27/12) – 70% off

✚ Random Heroes: Gold Edition (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance (eastasiasoft) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 14/12) – 50% off

✚ RazerWire: Nanowars (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/01) – 90% off

✚ Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered (PLAION) – $4.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 17/12) – 90% off

✚ Relicta (PLAION) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 17/12) – 90% off

✚ Road Z Survival: The Last Winter (Game Mavericks) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/12) – 70% off

✚ RoboPhobik (Haruneko Entertainment) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/01) – 50% off

✚ Robot Car War: Transform Battle Machines (Game Mavericks) – $8.10 (Usually $27.00, ends 27/12) – 70% off

✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle 3 in 1 (EnjoyUp Games) – $5.62 (Usually $37.50, ends 03/01) – 85% off

✚ Rogue Singularity (Nnooo) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/12) – 87% off

✚ Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/12) – 86% off

✚ Secret Files 3 (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/12) – 86% off

✚ Secret Files Sam Peters (PLAION) – $3.04 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/12) – 71% off

✚ Secret Files: Tunguska (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/12) – 86% off

✚ Seduction: A Monk’s Fate (eastasiasoft) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/12) – 60% off

✚ Shadow of Loot Box (Ratalaika Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 20/12) – 50% off

✚ Shift Happens (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ Silence (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ Silver Nornir (KEMCO) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/12) – 35% off

✚ Sissa’s Path (eastasiasoft) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/12) – 40% off

✚ Sofiya and the Ancient Clan (eastasiasoft) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/12) – 60% off

✚ SpiderSolitaire BLACK (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 06/01) – 73% off

✚ Splash Cars (eastasiasoft) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 21/12) – 70% off

✚ Sports & Wild Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/01) – 60% off

✚ Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition (Ratalaika Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/12) – 50% off

✚ State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ Stealth (Elusor) – $2.09 (Usually $6.15, ends 20/12) – 66% off

✚ Steel Defier (Ratalaika Games) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 20/12) – 40% off

✚ Sudoku Casual Puzzle (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off

✚ Sudoku Relax (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 06/01) – 73% off

✚ Super Toy Cars Offroad (Eclipse Games) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/12) – 75% off

✚ Swaps and Traps (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/01) – 89% off

✚ Sword of the Vagrant (Rainy Frog) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/12) – 50% off

✚ TETRA’s Escape (Ratalaika Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/12) – 50% off

✚ TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 06/01) – 73% off

✚ Tardy (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/01) – 90% off

✚ The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/12) – 60% off

✚ The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games) – $2.94 (Usually $19.65, ends 27/12) – 85% off

✚ The Long Journey Home (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ The Suicide of Rachel Foster (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.10 (Usually $31.00, ends 05/01) – 90% off

✚ The TakeOver (Antonios Pelekanos) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/12) – 85% off

✚ Thunder Kid II: Null Mission (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/12) – 70% off

✚ Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/12) – 70% off

✚ Thunder Paw (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 30/12) – 50% off

✚ Thunderflash (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 30/12) – 50% off

✚ Unrailed! (Daedalic Entertainment) – $6.46 (Usually $26.95, ends 05/01) – 76% off

✚ Urban Trial Playground (Tate Multimedia) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/01) – 85% off

✚ Urban Trial Tricky (Tate Multimedia) – $3.74 (Usually $24.99, ends 07/01) – 85% off

✚ Vaccine (Rainy Frog) – $2.60 (Usually $13.00, ends 28/12) – 80% off

✚ Valis II (Edia) – $10.12 (Usually $20.25, ends 06/01) – 50% off

✚ Valis III (Edia) – $10.12 (Usually $20.25, ends 06/01) – 50% off

✚ Valis: The Fantasm Soldier (Edia) – $10.12 (Usually $20.25, ends 06/01) – 50% off

✚ Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection (Edia) – $26.47 (Usually $52.95, ends 06/01) – 50% off

✚ Volley Pals (NAISU) – $4.87 (Usually $9.75, ends 27/12) – 50% off

✚ WRC Collection (Nacon) – $15.00 (Usually $150.00, ends 31/12) – 90% off

✚ Welcome to Hanwell (SteelArtsSoftware) – $3.12 (Usually $20.85, ends 04/01) – 85% off

✚ Werewolf Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/01) – 63% off

✚ Windbound (PLAION) – $3.74 (Usually $24.95, ends 17/12) – 85% off

✚ Wolf Simulator: RPG Survival Animal Battle (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER) – $1.50 (Usually $14.90, ends 20/12) – 90% off

✚ Youtubers Life 2 (Raiser Games) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 20/12) – 30% off

✚ Yōdanji (KEMCO) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/12) – 50% off

✚ Zero Strain (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/12) – 70% off