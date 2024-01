Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 4) Creaky

Advertisement

Look it’s not that there isn’t anything on sale this week, or that there isn’t anything good down there. However there’s nothing that stands out, nothing that hasn’t been on sale a billion times already – which is a bit of a shame. Then again, save your money, there will be more sales. There always is.

This week’s highlights: BIT.TRIP BEAT (80% off), Darkest Dungeon (60% off), Tumblestone (89% off)

✚ #DRIVE (PM Studios) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 03/02) – 60% off

✚ #Funtime (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $7.70 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/02) – 66% off

✚ #RaceDieRun (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/02) – 90% off

✚ 20 Ladies (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ 99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/02) – 50% off

✚ 99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/02) – 50% off

✚ AMAZE! (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/02) – 75% off

✚ Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/02) – 50% off

✚ Akane (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/02) – 80% off

✚ Akuto: Showdown (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/02) – 87% off

✚ Alchemist Simulator (Art Games Studio) – $5.62 (Usually $18.75, ends 18/02) – 70% off

✚ Almost There: The Platformer (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $1.67 (Usually $14.50, ends 19/02) – 88% off

✚ Aquapark io (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/02) – 80% off

✚ Arcade Machine: Gopher’s Revenge (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 25/02) – 60% off

✚ Arcane Arts Academy (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/02) – 87% off

✚ Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? (HandyGames) – $28.49 (Usually $42.95, ends 07/02) – 34% off

✚ Armed 7 DX (PixelHeart) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ Art Heist – Escape Room Adventure (M9 GAMES) – $6.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/02) – 30% off

✚ BIT.TRIP BEAT (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/02) – 80% off

✚ BIT.TRIP CORE (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/02) – 80% off

✚ BIT.TRIP FATE (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/02) – 80% off

✚ BIT.TRIP FLUX (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/02) – 80% off

✚ BIT.TRIP RUNNER (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/02) – 80% off

✚ BIT.TRIP VOID (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/02) – 80% off

✚ BRAWL (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/02) – 90% off

✚ Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/02) – 87% off

✚ Big Dipper (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/01) – 60% off

✚ Bladed Fury (PM Studios) – $10.20 (Usually $25.50, ends 03/02) – 60% off

✚ Breakpoint (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $2.81 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 63% off

✚ Calm Colors (naptime.games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 25/02) – 50% off

✚ Car Driving School Simulator (QubicGames) – $2.24 (Usually $21.00, ends 25/02) – 89% off

✚ Castle of no Escape 2 (Tendokore) – $3.13 (Usually $11.00, ends 08/02) – 72% off

✚ Chef Word Ardee – Word Puzzle (Digital Game Group) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/02) – 70% off

✚ Chef’s Tail (Art Games Studio) – $5.17 (Usually $17.25, ends 18/02) – 70% off

✚ Choice Clash: What Would You Rather? (SOURCE BYTE) – $3.37 (Usually $3.75, ends 15/02) – 10% off

✚ City Bus Driving Simulator (QubicGames) – $2.25 (Usually $18.00, ends 25/02) – 88% off

✚ City Driving Simulator (QubicGames) – $2.25 (Usually $18.00, ends 25/02) – 88% off

✚ City Driving Simulator 2 (QubicGames) – $2.25 (Usually $18.00, ends 25/02) – 88% off

✚ Coffee Crisis (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/02) – 90% off

✚ Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition (astragon) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/02) – 65% off

✚ Cooking Festival (QubicGames) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/02) – 85% off

✚ Cozy Grove (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $10.01 (Usually $16.99, ends 19/02) – 41% off

✚ Craps at Aces Casino (Digital Game Group) – $2.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 07/02) – 70% off

✚ Cuccchi (Fantastico Studio) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/01) – 50% off

✚ Daardoa (Vidas Games) – $2.47 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/02) – 45% off

✚ Darkest Dungeon® (Red Hook Studios) – $13.18 (Usually $32.95, ends 01/02) – 60% off

✚ Death’s Hangover (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/02) – 80% off

✚ Deleveled (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $5.23 (Usually $13.99, ends 19/02) – 63% off

✚ Donut Match (Digital Game Group) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/02) – 70% off

✚ Door Kickers (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/02) – 92% off

✚ Drizzlepath: Deja Vu (eastasiasoft) – $4.19 (Usually $10.49, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ DungeonTop (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 25/02) – 93% off

✚ Epistory – Typing Chronicles (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/02) – 93% off

✚ Escape Doodland (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/02) – 90% off

✚ Event Horizon: Space Defense (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/02) – 86% off

✚ Ever Forward (PM Studios) – $7.74 (Usually $19.35, ends 03/02) – 60% off

✚ Eyes: The Horror Game (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 25/02) – 60% off

✚ Fantasy Tower Defense (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 12/02) – 50% off

✚ Fibbage XL (Jackbox Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/02) – 50% off

✚ Finding Teddy 2 : Definitive Edition (PixelHeart) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition (astragon) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/02) – 85% off

✚ Forest Guardian (Top Hat Studios) – $8.10 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/01) – 40% off

✚ Forest Pop (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 12/02) – 50% off

✚ Fracter (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $3.37 (Usually $9.00, ends 19/02) – 63% off

✚ GIGANTIC ARMY (PixelHeart) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ GOODBYE WORLD (PM Studios) – $15.30 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/02) – 15% off

✚ GUNGUNGUN (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/01) – 60% off

✚ GUNKID 99 (Top Hat Studios) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 30/01) – 60% off

✚ Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 25/02) – 67% off

✚ Golden Force (PixelHeart) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ Good Night, Knight (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/02) – 92% off

✚ Good Pizza, Great Pizza (PM Studios) – $5.04 (Usually $12.60, ends 03/02) – 60% off

✚ Gravity Rider Zero (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/02) – 86% off

✚ Grizzland (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 08/02) – 80% off

✚ Guardian of Lore (Top Hat Studios) – $4.20 (Usually $21.00, ends 30/01) – 80% off

✚ Guns N’ Runs (PixelHeart) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ Guns of Mercy – Rangers Edition (PixelHeart) – $5.39 (Usually $13.49, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ Gurgamoth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $1.50 (Usually $13.35, ends 19/02) – 89% off

✚ Guts ‘N Goals (PM Studios) – $7.68 (Usually $19.20, ends 03/02) – 60% off

✚ Hero Pop (Digital Game Group) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 07/02) – 70% off

✚ Hoa (PM Studios) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/02) – 60% off

✚ Hole io (QubicGames) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/02) – 70% off

✚ Ikai (PM Studios) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/02) – 60% off

✚ Into A Dream (Top Hat Studios) – $3.48 (Usually $17.40, ends 30/01) – 80% off

✚ Iris.Fall (PM Studios) – $10.20 (Usually $25.50, ends 03/02) – 60% off

✚ Jewel Diamonds (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 12/02) – 50% off

✚ Jumping Joe & Friends (naptime.games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 25/02) – 50% off

✚ KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 24/02) – 50% off

✚ Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim (Top Hat Studios) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/01) – 60% off

✚ Koloro (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/02) – 90% off

✚ Legendary Eleven (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/02) – 80% off

✚ Little Big Workshop (HandyGames) – $10.20 (Usually $29.00, ends 07/02) – 65% off

✚ Loot Box Simulator – RPG Anime Girls (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 12/02) – 50% off

✚ Lots of Slots (Digital Game Group) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/02) – 70% off

✚ Love Colors (naptime.games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 25/02) – 50% off

✚ MUSYNX (PM Studios) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 03/02) – 60% off

✚ MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Milestone) – $2.49 (Usually $24.95, ends 08/02) – 90% off

✚ Mana Spark (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/02) – 90% off

✚ Marble Maid (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ Merrily Perilly (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/01) – 60% off

✚ Mini Trains (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/02) – 83% off

✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (Milestone) – $3.09 (Usually $30.95, ends 08/02) – 90% off

✚ Monster Truck Arena (QubicGames) – $2.25 (Usually $18.00, ends 25/02) – 88% off

✚ Moon Raider (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/02) – 90% off

✚ MotoGP™21 (Milestone) – $5.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 08/02) – 85% off

✚ Not Not – A Brain Buster (naptime.games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 25/02) – 50% off

✚ O—O (Art Games Studio) – $1.57 (Usually $5.25, ends 18/02) – 70% off

✚ Okinawa Rush (PixelHeart) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ Om Nom: Run (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/02) – 80% off

✚ One Strike (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/02) – 80% off

✚ Parasomnia Verum (Vidas Games) – $2.75 (Usually $5.00, ends 08/02) – 45% off

✚ Party Treats (naptime.games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 25/02) – 50% off

✚ Pew Paw (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.49, ends 25/02) – 86% off

✚ Pixel Jumper (Digital Game Group) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/02) – 70% off

✚ Pocket Pool (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/02) – 75% off

✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 08/02) – 50% off

✚ Poly Link – Battle Heroes (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 12/02) – 50% off

✚ Poly Link – Origins (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 12/02) – 50% off

✚ Poly Link – RPG Anime Girls (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 12/02) – 50% off

✚ Pooplers (Art Games Studio) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/02) – 80% off

✚ Pop the Bubbles (Digital Game Group) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/02) – 70% off

✚ Potion Party (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/01) – 80% off

✚ Promesa (Fantastico Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/01) – 50% off

✚ Pudding Monsters (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/02) – 80% off

✚ Puzzle Book (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 25/02) – 50% off

✚ Puzzle Games Bundle (5 in 1) (Drageus Games) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/02) – 70% off

✚ Puzzle Pipes (Digital Game Group) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/02) – 70% off

✚ Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game! (Jackbox Games) – $7.01 (Usually $12.75, ends 07/02) – 45% off

✚ REKT! High Octane Stunts (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/02) – 83% off

✚ Raft Life (QubicGames) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/02) – 85% off

✚ Rally Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/02) – 80% off

✚ Real Boxing 2 (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/02) – 93% off

✚ Rimelands: Hammer of Thor (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/02) – 90% off

✚ Robonauts (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 25/02) – 75% off

✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/02) – 85% off

✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/02) – 85% off

✚ Roundguard (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $8.35 (Usually $24.99, ends 19/02) – 67% off

✚ S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored (Art Games Studio) – $6.56 (Usually $18.75, ends 18/02) – 65% off

✚ SUPER TRENCH ATTACK (PixelHeart) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ SUPERBEAT XONiC EX (PM Studios) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 03/02) – 60% off

✚ Sail Forth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $21.77 (Usually $29.50, ends 19/02) – 26% off

✚ Satazius NEXT (PixelHeart) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ Sausage Wars (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/02) – 80% off

✚ Seduction: A Monk’s Fate (eastasiasoft) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $11.48 (Usually $45.95, ends 22/02) – 75% off

✚ Shipped (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/02) – 83% off

✚ Shmup Collection (PixelHeart) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ Sissa’s Path (eastasiasoft) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/02) – 40% off

✚ Sofiya and the Ancient Clan (eastasiasoft) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ Space Otter Charlie (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $9.48 (Usually $19.99, ends 19/02) – 53% off

✚ Space Pioneer (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/02) – 90% off

✚ Spheroids (Eclipse Games) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/02) – 80% off

✚ Squish (PM Studios) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 03/02) – 60% off

✚ Street Racing: Tokyo Rush (QubicGames) – $2.25 (Usually $18.00, ends 25/02) – 88% off

✚ Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/02) – 90% off

✚ Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/02) – 80% off

✚ Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/02) – 80% off

✚ Tactical Mind (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 25/02) – 67% off

✚ Tanuki Justice (PixelHeart) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ Tharsis (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/02) – 92% off

✚ The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $8.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/02) – 63% off

✚ The Bridge (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $2.01 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 87% off

✚ The Bullet: Time of Revenge (Art Games Studio) – $1.68 (Usually $6.75, ends 18/02) – 75% off

✚ The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 2 (Jackbox Games) – $15.75 (Usually $31.50, ends 07/02) – 50% off

✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Jackbox Games) – $18.15 (Usually $33.00, ends 07/02) – 45% off

✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 8 (Jackbox Games) – $24.00 (Usually $40.00, ends 07/02) – 40% off

✚ The Pillar: Puzzle Escape (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/02) – 80% off

✚ They Bleed Pixels (Spooky Squid Games Incorporated) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/02) – 86% off

✚ Thunder Kid II: Null Mission (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 08/02) – 70% off

✚ Timore 5 (Vidas Games) – $10.12 (Usually $18.41, ends 08/02) – 45% off

✚ Timore Redo (Vidas Games) – $14.85 (Usually $27.00, ends 08/02) – 45% off

✚ Timothy and the Mysterious Forest (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/02) – 87% off

✚ Toolboy (Art Games Studio) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 18/02) – 80% off

✚ Truck Simulator (QubicGames) – $2.25 (Usually $18.00, ends 25/02) – 88% off

✚ Truck Simulator 2 (QubicGames) – $2.25 (Usually $18.00, ends 25/02) – 88% off

✚ Truck Simulator 3 (QubicGames) – $2.24 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/02) – 89% off

✚ Tumblestone (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $2.28 (Usually $19.99, ends 19/02) – 89% off

✚ UTOPIA 9 – A Volatile Vacation (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/02) – 90% off

✚ Unit 4 (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/02) – 93% off

✚ VENGEFUL HEART (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/01) – 80% off

✚ Verdict Guilty (PixelHeart) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ Wallachia: Reign of Dracula (PixelHeart) – $8.79 (Usually $21.99, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ Warlocks 2: God Slayers (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $26.99, ends 25/02) – 94% off

✚ Welcome to Primrose Lake (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/02) – 87% off

✚ Wolflame (PixelHeart) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ Wondershot (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/02) – 90% off

✚ Wreckin’ Ball Adventure (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/02) – 80% off

✚ Zombie Blast Crew (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/02) – 90% off

✚ Zumba Blitz (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 12/02) – 50% off