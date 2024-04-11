Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 15) Minute

Advertisement

Missed us last week? Don’t worry, you didn’t miss anything so we didn’t do an article. This week though, the Blockbuster Sale might be over but at least there’s something worth pointing out on sale.

It’s not much, and they have all been on sale many many times before – but if you’re looking for something to check out over the weekend, could do worse.

This week’s highlights: Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas, Dicey Dungeons.



✚ 10 Second Run RETURNS (Edia) – $2.09 (Usually $5.99, ends 11/05) – 65% off

✚ 80’s OVERDRIVE (Insane Code) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/05) – 90% off

✚ Air Conflicts: Secret Wars (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/05) – 80% off

✚ Akihabara – Feel the Rhythm Remixed (JMJ Interactive) – $4.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 18/04) – 65% off

✚ Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition (No Gravity Games) – $7.25 (Usually $29.00, ends 11/05) – 75% off

✚ Alphaset by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Animal Doctor (Toplitz Productions) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Apparition (No Gravity Games) – $3.50 (Usually $14.00, ends 11/05) – 75% off

✚ Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Black Wolf (eastasiasoft) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/05) – 75% off

✚ Bob Help Them (No Gravity Games) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/05) – 85% off

✚ Brawlout (Angry Mob Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/05) – 60% off

✚ Car Driving School Simulator (QubicGames) – $2.10 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/05) – 90% off

✚ Cattails (FalconDevelopment) – $2.85 (Usually $21.99, ends 24/04) – 87% off

✚ City Bus Driving Simulator (QubicGames) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/05) – 90% off

✚ City Driving Simulator (QubicGames) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/05) – 90% off

✚ City Driving Simulator 2 (QubicGames) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/05) – 90% off

✚ Classic Logical Bundle (4in1) (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/05) – 90% off

✚ Coffin Dodgers (Wales Interactive) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/04) – 70% off

✚ Color Road (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/05) – 80% off

✚ Connection reHaunted (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.90, ends 11/05) – 85% off

✚ Cooking Festival (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/05) – 90% off

✚ Creepy Tale (No Gravity Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/05) – 75% off

✚ Creepy Tale 2 (No Gravity Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/05) – 75% off

✚ Crypto by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/05) – 80% off

✚ Debris Infinity (SVC Games) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/04) – 20% off

✚ Destropolis (No Gravity Games) – $3.15 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/05) – 65% off

✚ Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/04) – 66% off

✚ Dininho Space Adventure (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/05) – 90% off

✚ Dino Race – Dinosaur Ride Ranch (SUCCESS GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/05) – 90% off

✚ Drag Racing Rivals (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/05) – 90% off

✚ Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/05) – 80% off

✚ Dream Alone (No Gravity Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/05) – 80% off

✚ EXORDER (No Gravity Games) – $1.89 (Usually $18.99, ends 11/05) – 90% off

✚ Ego Protocol: Remastered (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/05) – 80% off

✚ Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Esports Life Tycoon (U-PLAY Online) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/04) – 30% off

✚ Faith & Shield :Tower Defense Space Wars Game 2022 (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/05) – 87% off

✚ Famous Duo Bundle (Frogwares) – $29.00 (Usually $145.00, ends 09/05) – 80% off

✚ Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Firefighters – Airport Heroes (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/04) – 85% off

✚ Firefighters – The Simulation (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/04) – 85% off

✚ Firefighters: Airport Fire Department (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/04) – 85% off

✚ Flippin Kaktus (No Gravity Games) – $6.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 11/05) – 65% off

✚ Football, Tactics & Glory (Toplitz Productions) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Forestry – The Simulation (UIG Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/04) – 85% off

✚ Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/05) – 80% off

✚ Gaps by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Glorious Savior (KEMCO) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/05) – 10% off

✚ Graviter (No Gravity Games) – $1.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/05) – 85% off

✚ Grood (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/05) – 80% off

✚ Headspun (Wales Interactive) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/04) – 70% off

✚ Inner Voices (No Gravity Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/05) – 75% off

✚ Joe’s Diner (UIG Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/04) – 85% off

✚ Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ KIDS: FARM COLOURING (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/05) – 80% off

✚ Kickerinho World (No Gravity Games) – $1.60 (Usually $7.00, ends 11/05) – 77% off

✚ Ladders by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Little Bug (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/05) – 92% off

✚ Lord Winklebottom Investigates (Cave Monsters) – $18.52 (Usually $28.50, ends 18/04) – 35% off

✚ Lost Artifacts: Time Machine (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 25/04) – 35% off

✚ Mad Games Tycoon (Toplitz Productions) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Mad Tower Tycoon (Toplitz Productions) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Magic Exposure – Yuri Visual Novel (eastasiasoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Make War (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.00, ends 11/05) – 89% off

✚ Manifold Garden (William Chyr Studio) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 24/04) – 60% off

✚ Metro Simulator (UIG Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/04) – 85% off

✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $14.75 (Usually $59.00, ends 02/05) – 75% off

✚ Monster Truck Arena (QubicGames) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/05) – 90% off

✚ Moorhuhn Knights & Castles (Higgs Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/05) – 50% off

✚ Mountain Rescue Simulator (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/04) – 85% off

✚ Neko Secret Room (eastasiasoft) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Nova-111 (No Gravity Games) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/05) – 65% off

✚ Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/05) – 75% off

✚ Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (FDG Entertainment) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/05) – 50% off

✚ One True Hero (No Gravity Games) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/05) – 60% off

✚ Out of The Box (Raiser Games) – $14.70 (Usually $24.50, ends 25/04) – 40% off

✚ PIANISTA (Pianista company) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 08/05) – 40% off

✚ Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Picklock (No Gravity Games) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/05) – 85% off

✚ Pineview Drive (UIG Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/04) – 85% off

✚ Pirates: All Aboard! (No Gravity Games) – $1.79 (Usually $8.99, ends 11/05) – 80% off

✚ Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/05) – 86% off

✚ Pool Pro GOLD (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/05) – 90% off

✚ Port Royale 4 (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 08/05) – 60% off

✚ Powertris (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.00, ends 11/05) – 79% off

✚ Professional Construction – The Simulation (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/04) – 85% off

✚ Professional Farmer: American Dream (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/04) – 85% off

✚ Professional Farmer: Nintendo Switch Edition (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/04) – 85% off

✚ Raft Life (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/05) – 90% off

✚ Rawr-Off (No Gravity Games) – $1.79 (Usually $4.49, ends 11/05) – 60% off

✚ Rise: Race The Future (VD-DEV) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 01/05) – 60% off

✚ Roundout by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Sixty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 02/05) – 75% off

✚ Sophia the Traveler (Thermite Games) – $11.88 (Usually $13.20, ends 18/04) – 10% off

✚ Space Blaze (UIG Entertainment) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/04) – 85% off

✚ Space Warrior (Nikita Alexeevich) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/05) – 67% off

✚ Starsand (Toplitz Productions) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Street Racing: Tokyo Rush (QubicGames) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/05) – 90% off

✚ Strike Force Kitty (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.99, ends 11/05) – 79% off

✚ Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 11/05) – 73% off

✚ Super Toy Cars (Eclipse Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/05) – 75% off

✚ Super Toy Cars 2 (Eclipse Games) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 01/05) – 75% off

✚ Super Toy Cars Offroad (Eclipse Games) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 01/05) – 75% off

✚ Supersonic Tank Cats (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/05) – 80% off

✚ Swaps and Traps (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/05) – 89% off

✚ TENS! (Kwalee) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/05) – 90% off

✚ TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 11/05) – 73% off

✚ Tardy (Drageus Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/05) – 75% off

✚ TheNightfall (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/04) – 85% off

✚ Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Tokyo Dark – Remembrance – (UNTIES) – $8.10 (Usually $27.00, ends 24/04) – 70% off

✚ Truck Simulator (QubicGames) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/05) – 90% off

✚ Truck Simulator 2 (QubicGames) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/05) – 90% off

✚ Truck Simulator 3 (QubicGames) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/05) – 90% off

✚ Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $3.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 02/05) – 75% off

✚ Will You Snail? (No Gravity Games) – $7.69 (Usually $21.99, ends 11/05) – 65% off

✚ Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Wordbreaker by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/04) – 50% off

✚ X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios) – $5.80 (Usually $29.00, ends 11/05) – 80% off

✚ Youtubers Life 2 (Raiser Games) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 25/04) – 30% off

✚ Youtubers Life OMG Edition (U-PLAY Online) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/04) – 60% off

✚ Zombie Driver Immortal Edition (EXOR Studios) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/05) – 80% off