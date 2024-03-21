Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 12) Boomer Week
It’s repeat week with almost everything on sale this week, having had been on sale before. They’re also matching the lowest prices ever, not a whole lot of new lowest prices. There’s also only 160 new games this week, but there’s some great stuff in there. There’s probably an Easter sale coming soon, thus the less games.
Here’s what we’ve found in the list below.
This week’s highlights: Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back! (60% off), Doom Eternal (60% off, just $13.73), or you can get all the Doom you like for $23 with the DOOM Slayers Collection. PICO PARK for under $5 is a lot of fun, Space Invaders Invincible Collection for 70% is more appropriately priced, finally Yooka-Laylee for $6 – deal.
✚ 3 in 1: Fashion Games! (RuWaMo Games) – $4.54 (Usually $37.99, ends 21/04) – 88% off
✚ A Ch’ti Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $4.80 (Usually $24.00, ends 31/03) – 80% off
✚ A Little Golf Journey (Playtonic Friends) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/04) – 40% off
✚ Airborne Kingdom (Freedom Games) – $18.25 (Usually $36.50, ends 10/04) – 50% off
✚ Almost There: The Platformer (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $1.65 (Usually $14.50, ends 19/04) – 89% off
✚ Alphadia Genesis (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/04) – 50% off
✚ Amazing Coloring Books Bundle (Soroka Games) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/04) – 89% off
✚ Angels of Death (Vaka Gamez) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 07/04) – 40% off
✚ Asdivine Hearts (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/04) – 50% off
✚ Asdivine Menace (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/04) – 50% off
✚ Asdivine Saga (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/04) – 50% off
✚ Ayakashi: Romance Reborn Dawn Chapter & Twilight Chapter (Voltage) – $30.47 (Usually $60.95, ends 03/04) – 50% off
✚ BPM: Bullets Per Minute (Playtonic Friends) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 10/04) – 50% off
✚ Become The Wild (Kistler Studios) – $2.99 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/04) – 78% off
✚ Bloodwash (Puppet Combo) – $10.14 (Usually $14.49, ends 27/03) – 30% off
✚ Bonds of the Skies (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/04) – 50% off
✚ Breakpoint (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $2.80 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/04) – 63% off
✚ Breathing Fear (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/04) – 80% off
✚ Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 21/04) – 86% off
✚ Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back! (ININ Games) – $23.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 10/04) – 60% off
✚ COGEN: Sword of Rewind (Gemdrops) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/03) – 50% off
✚ Cannon Dancer – Osman (ININ Games) – $13.19 (Usually $39.99, ends 10/04) – 67% off
✚ Car Parking Multiplayer (Olzhass Games) – $3.89 (Usually $38.99, ends 10/04) – 90% off
✚ Castle Heroes (Piotr Skalski) – $1.71 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/04) – 62% off
✚ Cave Bad (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 04/04) – 80% off
✚ Children of Morta (11 bit studios) – $8.25 (Usually $33.00, ends 18/04) – 75% off
✚ Clockwork Aquario (ININ Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/04) – 70% off
✚ Clouzy! (Freedom Games) – $3.00 (Usually $21.95, ends 10/04) – 86% off
✚ Connect It! (Piotr Skalski) – $1.71 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/04) – 62% off
✚ Coromon (Freedom Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/04) – 50% off
✚ Cotton 100% (ININ Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/04) – 70% off
✚ Cotton Fantasy (ININ Games) – $17.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 10/04) – 70% off
✚ Cotton Reboot! (ININ Games) – $17.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 10/04) – 70% off
✚ Cozy Grove (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $9.99 (Usually $16.99, ends 19/04) – 41% off
✚ DOOM (Bethesda) – $10.99 (Usually $54.95, ends 08/04) – 80% off
✚ DOOM (1993) (Bethesda) – $2.98 (Usually $7.45, ends 08/04) – 60% off
✚ DOOM 3 (Bethesda) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 08/04) – 60% off
✚ DOOM 64 (Bethesda) – $2.98 (Usually $7.45, ends 08/04) – 60% off
✚ DOOM Eternal (Bethesda) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 08/04) – 75% off
✚ DOOM II (Classic) (Bethesda) – $2.98 (Usually $7.45, ends 08/04) – 60% off
✚ DOOM Slayers Collection (Bethesda) – $23.38 (Usually $77.95, ends 08/04) – 70% off
✚ Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade (ININ Games) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 10/04) – 50% off
✚ Darius Cozmic Collection Console (ININ Games) – $23.99 (Usually $79.99, ends 10/04) – 70% off
✚ Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+ (ININ Games) – $17.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 10/04) – 70% off
✚ Dark Deity (Freedom Games) – $9.15 (Usually $36.50, ends 10/04) – 75% off
✚ Deleveled (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $5.22 (Usually $13.99, ends 19/04) – 63% off
✚ Demon Turf: Bundle (Playtonic Friends) – $14.84 (Usually $26.99, ends 10/04) – 45% off
✚ Disgaea 1 Complete (NIS America) – $26.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/03) – 65% off
✚ Disgaea 4 Complete+ (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/03) – 60% off
✚ Disgaea 5 Complete (NIS America) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection (K Monkey) – $1.99 (Usually $19.95, ends 18/04) – 90% off
✚ Dungeon’s Hell (Piotr Skalski) – $1.71 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/04) – 62% off
✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo – (Voltage) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/04) – 50% off
✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon – (Voltage) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/04) – 50% off
✚ Ethan: Meteor Hunter (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/03) – 80% off
✚ Explosive Dinosaurs (RAWRLAB Games) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/04) – 30% off
✚ Fairy Elements (KEMCO) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/04) – 35% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/04) – 80% off
✚ Fracter (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $3.36 (Usually $9.00, ends 19/04) – 63% off
✚ Freezer Pops (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/04) – 60% off
✚ G-Darius HD (ININ Games) – $40.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 10/04) – 10% off
✚ Godstrike (Freedom Games) – $3.00 (Usually $21.95, ends 10/04) – 86% off
✚ Gunslugs (Orange Pixel) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ Gunslugs 2 (Orange Pixel) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ Gurgamoth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $1.50 (Usually $13.35, ends 19/04) – 89% off
✚ HORROR TALES: The Wine (Carlos Coronado) – $6.97 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/04) – 69% off
✚ Her Love in the Force (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 03/04) – 50% off
✚ Heroes of Loot (Orange Pixel) – $4.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ Hogwarts Legacy (WB Games) – $53.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 07/04) – 40% off
✚ HunterX (ORANGE POPCORN) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 02/04) – 40% off
✚ Infernium (Carlos Coronado) – $10.69 (Usually $34.50, ends 10/04) – 69% off
✚ Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/03) – 80% off
✚ Irresistible Mistakes (Voltage) – $21.49 (Usually $42.99, ends 03/04) – 50% off
✚ KORAL (Carlos Coronado) – $6.19 (Usually $19.99, ends 10/04) – 69% off
✚ Kid’s Art & Puzzle (Soroka Games) – $1.50 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/04) – 87% off
✚ Kings of Paradise (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 03/04) – 50% off
✚ Kissed by the Baddest Bidder (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 03/04) – 50% off
✚ LASERPITIUM (eastasiasoft) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/04) – 50% off
✚ LEGO® CITY Undercover (WB Games) – $8.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 07/04) – 90% off
✚ LEGO® DC Super-Villains (WB Games) – $9.89 (Usually $89.95, ends 07/04) – 89% off
✚ LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection (WB Games) – $10.99 (Usually $54.95, ends 07/04) – 80% off
✚ LEGO® Jurassic World (WB Games) – $7.19 (Usually $59.95, ends 07/04) – 88% off
✚ LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes (WB Games) – $7.19 (Usually $59.95, ends 07/04) – 88% off
✚ LEGO® The Incredibles (WB Games) – $7.19 (Usually $89.95, ends 07/04) – 92% off
✚ Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/03) – 60% off
✚ Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Fumoto Campsite (Gemdrops) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/03) – 40% off
✚ Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Lake Motosu (Gemdrops) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/03) – 40% off
✚ Love Letter from Thief X (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 03/04) – 50% off
✚ MIND: Path to Thalamus (Carlos Coronado) – $5.11 (Usually $16.50, ends 10/04) – 69% off
✚ Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 04/04) – 70% off
✚ Mail Time (Freedom Games) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/04) – 30% off
✚ Meganoid (Orange Pixel) – $4.39 (Usually $10.99, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 03/04) – 60% off
✚ Moonlighter (11 bit studios) – $3.74 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/04) – 90% off
✚ Moorhuhn Pirates – Crazy Chicken Pirates (Higgs Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 21/04) – 50% off
✚ Moorhuhn Wanted (Higgs Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 21/04) – 50% off
✚ Mortal Kombat 1 (WB Games) – $69.97 (Usually $139.95, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ Mortal Kombat 11 (WB Games) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 07/04) – 80% off
✚ Murder House (Puppet Combo) – $10.71 (Usually $15.30, ends 27/03) – 30% off
✚ My Forged Wedding (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 03/04) – 50% off
✚ My Last First Kiss (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 03/04) – 50% off
✚ Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle +Hell – Deluxe Edition (ININ Games) – $14.84 (Usually $44.99, ends 10/04) – 67% off
✚ Not Tonight & Not Tonight 2 (No More Robots) – $18.79 (Usually $53.70, ends 19/04) – 65% off
✚ Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition (No More Robots) – $3.14 (Usually $34.99, ends 19/04) – 91% off
✚ Our Two Bedroom Story (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 03/04) – 50% off
✚ PICO PARK (TECOPARK) – $4.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/03) – 20% off
✚ Paint it + My Cute Unicorns Bundle (Soroka Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/04) – 90% off
✚ Panorama Cotton (ININ Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/04) – 70% off
✚ Petit Petit Petit (MOSS) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/04) – 50% off
✚ Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volumes 1-3 Bundle (NIS America) – $119.62 (Usually $165.00, ends 31/03) – 28% off
✚ Prinny® 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded Bundle (NIS America) – $25.50 (Usually $51.00, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Project Starship (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 04/04) – 80% off
✚ Puddle Knights (Lockpickle) – $5.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ Puzzle Games Bundle (5 in 1) vol.2 (Drageus Games) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/04) – 67% off
✚ QUAKE (Bethesda) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 08/04) – 60% off
✚ Rainbow Yggdrasil (Otorakobo) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/03) – 30% off
✚ Residual (Orange Pixel) – $12.80 (Usually $32.00, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ Robotry! (Lockpickle) – $7.58 (Usually $18.95, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ Rotating Brave (COSEN) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/04) – 60% off
✚ Roundguard (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $8.32 (Usually $24.99, ends 19/04) – 67% off
✚ Ruinverse (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/04) – 50% off
✚ Sail Forth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $21.74 (Usually $29.50, ends 19/04) – 26% off
✚ Scandal In The Spotlight (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 03/04) – 50% off
✚ Scribblenauts Mega Pack (WB Games) – $4.49 (Usually $44.95, ends 07/04) – 90% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $9.19 (Usually $45.95, ends 18/04) – 80% off
✚ Sir Questionnaire (Orange Pixel) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ Smashy Road: Wanted 2 (Bearbit Studios) – $2.48 (Usually $9.95, ends 07/04) – 75% off
✚ Snug Finder & Puzzles (Soroka Games) – $1.50 (Usually $17.99, ends 19/04) – 92% off
✚ Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 20/04) – 73% off
✚ Space Grunts (Orange Pixel) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ Space Invaders Forever (ININ Games) – $14.84 (Usually $44.99, ends 10/04) – 67% off
✚ Space Invaders Invincible Collection (ININ Games) – $27.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 10/04) – 70% off
✚ Space Otter Charlie (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $9.46 (Usually $19.99, ends 19/04) – 53% off
✚ Spelunker HD Deluxe (ININ Games) – $7.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 10/04) – 80% off
✚ Spice and Wolf VR (Gemdrops) – $17.00 (Usually $34.00, ends 26/03) – 50% off
✚ Spice and Wolf VR2 (Gemdrops) – $17.00 (Usually $34.00, ends 26/03) – 50% off
✚ Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments – (Voltage) – $20.47 (Usually $40.95, ends 03/04) – 50% off
✚ Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes – (Voltage) – $20.47 (Usually $40.95, ends 03/04) – 50% off
✚ Stardash (Orange Pixel) – $4.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 28/03) – 60% off
✚ Super Jagger Bomb (eastasiasoft) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/04) – 60% off
✚ Super Woden GP (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 04/04) – 50% off
✚ Sword of Elpisia (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/04) – 50% off
✚ Swords and Adventures (4WayStudio) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 24/03) – 30% off
✚ The Almost Gone (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/04) – 80% off
✚ The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $8.39 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/04) – 63% off
✚ The Bridge (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $2.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/04) – 87% off
✚ The Forest Quartet (Bedtime Digital) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/04) – 70% off
✚ The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (WB Games) – $7.19 (Usually $59.95, ends 07/04) – 88% off
✚ The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 04/04) – 60% off
✚ The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors (ININ Games) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/04) – 60% off
✚ The Pigeon – Simulator (GameToTop Corp.) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/04) – 90% off
✚ Tiki Brawl (RAWRLAB Games) – $1.57 (Usually $2.25, ends 03/04) – 30% off
✚ Tomb Sweeper (Piotr Skalski) – $1.71 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/04) – 62% off
✚ Tower of Babel – no mercy (DNA Studios) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/04) – 80% off
✚ Tumblestone (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $2.26 (Usually $19.99, ends 19/04) – 89% off
✚ Turrican Anthology Vol. I (ININ Games) – $14.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 10/04) – 70% off
✚ Turrican Anthology Vol. II (ININ Games) – $14.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 10/04) – 70% off
✚ Turrican Flashback (ININ Games) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/04) – 70% off
✚ Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! (ININ Games) – $4.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 10/04) – 90% off
✚ Voodoo Detective (Short Sleeve Studio) – $4.68 (Usually $18.75, ends 28/03) – 75% off
✚ White Girl (Otorakobo) – $7.98 (Usually $11.40, ends 31/03) – 30% off
✚ Wife Quest (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 04/04) – 40% off
✚ Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Bethesda) – $8.24 (Usually $54.95, ends 08/04) – 85% off
✚ Wolfenstein®: Youngblood™ Standard Edition (Bethesda) – $6.23 (Usually $24.95, ends 08/04) – 75% off
✚ Yooka-Laylee (Playtonic Friends) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/04) – 90% off
✚ even if TEMPEST (Voltage) – $35.99 (Usually $71.99, ends 03/04) – 50% off