Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 1) New Years Sale

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 2, 2020

Welcome to 2020. Our weekly eShop update article is our most-read article nearly every week outside of tentpole reviews and deals. So this week we’ll be giving you the weekly updates, but also calling upon you to help.

At the moment there’s a state of emergency in two states, hundreds of houses have been burned down, people have died, wildlife has been destroyed all over Australia. This week, instead of buying anything listed here, or perhaps using the money you’ve saved from this week’s sales – why not donate to those who are helping our fellow Aussies.

You could donate to the Red Cross, the NSW RFS or Victorian CFA, WIRES or any state-based rural fire service.

Stay safe everyone.

If the Black Friday sales weren’t enough, if the Christmas sales weren’t either, and maybe indie sales didn’t do it for you. Then hold onto your hat – this week there’s another big sale with big-name games.

Dragon Quest XI, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Pary, Splatoon 2, Overwatch, Octopath, even Yoshi’s Crafted World – they’re all on sale!

Luckily there’s not much out else aside from Brain Training out this week then?

Arcade Archives Penguin-Kun Wars (HAMSTER) – $10.50
Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) – $41.95
LASTFIGHT (Joindots) – $47.99
Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $11.99

DRAGON QUEST® XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/01) – 33% off
Fitness Boxing (Nintendo) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/01) – 33% off
Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/01) – 33% off
OCTOPATH TRAVELER (Nintendo) – $53.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 12/01) – 40% off
Super Mario Party (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/01) – 33% off
Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/01) – 33% off
✚ Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/01) – 33% off
✚ Overwatch: Legendary Edition (Blizzard Entertainment) – $48.96 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 30% off

Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper (YFC games) – $11.89 (Usually $16.99, ends 16/01) – 30% off
Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection (KONAMI) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/01) – 50% off
Bard’s Gold – Nintendo Switch Edition (Pixel Lantern) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 22/01) – 75% off
Beach Buggy Racing (Vector Unit) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/01) – 70% off
Big Buck Hunter Arcade (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/01) – 75% off
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/01) – 75% off
Castlevania Anniversary Collection (KONAMI) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/01) – 50% off
Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch™ Edition (ParadoxInteractive) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/01) – 60% off
Cluedo (Marmalade Game Studio) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Contra Anniversary Collection (Konami) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/01) – 50% off
CONTRA ROGUE CORPS (Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc.) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/01) – 50% off
Danger Mouse: The Danger Games (9th Impact) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/01) – 30% off
Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/01) – 67% off
Death Mark (Aksys Games) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 16/01) – 60% off
DRAW CHILLY (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL LTD) – $10.04 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/01) – 33% off
Dyna Bomb (7 Raven Studios) – $2.40 (Usually $3.00, ends 20/01) – 20% off
Flat Heroes (Deck 13) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/01) – 20% off
Forest Home (NextGen Reality) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 22/01) – 50% off
Freecell Solitaire Deluxe (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/02) – 50% off
Goosebumps The Game (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/01) – 75% off
Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.95 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 67% off
Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Monkey Stories) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 50% off
Horror Pinball Bundle (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 27/01) – 50% off
Metaloid: Origin (7 Raven Studios Co. Ltd.) – $8.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/01) – 14% off
Mummy Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/01) – 50% off
Mutant Mudds Collection (Atooi) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/01) – 90% off
Nickelodeon Kart Racers (GameMill) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/01) – 50% off
Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/01) – 20% off
Parallel (34BigThings) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/01) – 70% off
Pawarumi (Manufacture 43) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/01) – 20% off
PC Building Simulator (The Irregular Corporation Ltd.) – $18.09 (Usually $27.00, ends 06/01) – 33% off
Perseverance (Cool Small Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/01) – 30% off
Quad Fighter K (Aksys Games) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/01) – 60% off
Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/01) – 75% off
Retimed (Stray Fawn) – $16.56 (Usually $20.70, ends 16/01) – 20% off
Riptide GP: Renegade (Vector Unit) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/01) – 70% off
Roof Rage (Early Melon) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/01) – 40% off
Shakedown: Hawaii (Vblank Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/01) – 50% off
Soccer Slammers (Atooi) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/01) – 90% off
Spirit Hunter: NG (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 16/01) – 50% off
Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax (Aksys Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/01) – 60% off
Street Fighter™ 30th Anniversary Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 22/01) – 60% off
Street Outlaws: The List (MadCow, LLC) – $41.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 15/01) – 40% off
Sublevel Zero Redux (Coatsink Software) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/01) – 25% off
Subsurface Circular (Ant Workshop) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 22/01) – 20% off
Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.41 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/01) – 58% off
Super Bomberman R (Konami Digital Entertainment) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/01) – 50% off
Super Street: Racer (Funbox Media Ltd.) – $37.50 (Usually $67.50, ends 12/01) – 44% off
Superola and the Lost Burgers (Undergames) – $2.99 (Usually $8.99, ends 20/01) – 66% off
Typoman (Wales Interactive) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/01) – 60% off
Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/01) – 34% off
Vortex Attack EX (Jaime Dominguez-Blazquez) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/01) – 25% off
Welcome to Hanwell (Steel Arts Software LTD) – $14.59 (Usually $20.85, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Werewolf Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/01) – 50% off
Xeodrifter (Atooi) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/01) – 90% off
X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios) – $11.60 (Usually $29.00, ends 26/01) – 60% off
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! (KONAMI) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/01) – 30% off
Zombie Driver Immortal Edition (EXOR Studios Wojciech Lekki sp. j.) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/01) – 50% off
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (MadCow, LLC) – $41.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 15/01) – 40% off

#KILLALLZOMBIES (Beatshapers) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/01) – 40% off
#RaceDieRun (QubicGames S.A.) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/01) – 80% off
36 Fragments of Midnight (Ratalaika Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
60 Parsecs! (Robot Gentleman) – $12.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/01) – 15% off
88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition (Rising Star Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/01) – 50% off
8-Ball Pocket (Super PowerUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 22/01) – 50% off
911 Operator (SONKA) – $1.62 (Usually $24.49, ends 22/01) – 93% off
A Ch’ti Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $7.20 (Usually $24.00, ends 05/01) – 70% off
A Robot Named Fight (Hitcents) – $1.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 06/01) – 91% off
Access Denied (Ratalaika Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 40% off
Air Hockey (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/01) – 80% off
Akane (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/01) – 80% off
Akuto: Showdown (QubicGames) – $8.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/01) – 25% off
Aragami – Shadow Edition (Merge Games) – $17.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 07/01) – 60% off
ARTIFACT ADVENTURE GAIDEN DX (room6) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 21/01) – 20% off
Astro Bears (SONKA S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $10.99, ends 22/01) – 85% off
Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $54.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/01) – 10% off
Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $121.50 (Usually $135.00, ends 13/01) – 10% off
Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $54.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/01) – 10% off
Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $54.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/01) – 10% off
Attack of the Toy Tanks (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit- (DIGIMERCE) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/01) – 50% off
Azure Reflections (UNTIES) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 05/01) – 50% off
Back in 1995 (Ratalaika Games) – $11.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Ball Attraction (Rising Win Tech. CO., LTD) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 04/01) – 50% off
Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr (QubicGames) – $7.49 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/01) – 37% off
Battle Group 2 (Merge Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/01) – 90% off
BATTLESHIP (Marmalade Game Studio) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
BATTLLOON (UNTIES) – $4.97 (Usually $9.95, ends 05/01) – 50% off
Beholder 2 (Alawar Entertainment, Inc.) – $11.02 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/01) – 51% off
BILLIARD (D3 Publisher) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/01) – 70% off
Bird Game + (Ratalaika Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/01) – 50% off
Bouncy Bullets (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story:COMBAT (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/01) – 20% off
BRAWL (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/01) – 90% off
Bring Them Home (Higgs Games) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 19/01) – 30% off
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans (Trinity Team) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/01) – 50% off
Burger Chef Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/01) – 40% off
Call of Cthulhu (Focus Home Interactive SA) – $52.46 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Candle: The Power of the Flame (Merge Games) – $4.99 (Usually $24.95, ends 07/01) – 80% off
Captain Cat (Hidden Trap) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/01) – 50% off
Cast of the Seven Godsends (Merge Games) – $1.94 (Usually $19.49, ends 07/01) – 90% off
Castle of Heart (7Levels) – $2.29 (Usually $22.90, ends 05/01) – 90% off
Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3 Publisher) – $2.01 (Usually $10.05, ends 08/01) – 80% off
Chalk Dash Carnival (SAT-BOX) – $2.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 20/01) – 80% off
Chiki-Chiki Boxy Pro Wrestling (The Pocket Company) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 34% off
Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers (UNTIES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/01) – 50% off
Circuits (Hidden Trap) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/01) – 50% off
Coffee Crisis (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/01) – 80% off
Coffin Dodgers (Wales Interactive) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/01) – 60% off
Conga Master Party! (Rising Star Games) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/01) – 75% off
Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy (Activision) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 06/01) – 50% off
Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Activision) – $44.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 06/01) – 35% off
Crazy Zen Mini Golf (Onteca) – $2.79 (Usually $6.99, ends 07/01) – 60% off
Crimson Keep (Merge Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/01) – 80% off
CrunchTime (Navila Software Japan G.K.) – $3.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 05/01) – 75% off
Crypt of the Serpent King (Rendercode Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/01) – 66% off
Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Cyber Protocol (RedDeerGames sp. z o.o.) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/01) – 70% off
Daggerhood (Ratalaika Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 40% off
Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/01) – 80% off
Dead Fun Pack: Penguins and Aliens Strikes Again (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 66% off
Death Road to Canada (Ukiyo Publishing) – $9.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 05/01) – 50% off
Death Squared (SMG Studio) – $5.54 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/01) – 63% off
Deep Space Rush (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Defunct (Soedesco) – $1.16 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/01) – 94% off
Delta Squad (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $6.74 (Usually $8.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Demon Pit (Digerati) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/01) – 20% off
Desktop Baseball (SAT-BOX) – $7.39 (Usually $10.56, ends 20/01) – 30% off
Desktop Bowling (SAT-BOX) – $6.40 (Usually $10.70, ends 20/01) – 40% off
Desktop Dodgeball (SAT-BOX) – $7.78 (Usually $11.12, ends 20/01) – 30% off
Desktop Rugby (SAT-BOX) – $7.78 (Usually $11.12, ends 20/01) – 30% off
Desktop Soccer (SAT-BOX) – $5.97 (Usually $9.96, ends 20/01) – 40% off
Desktop Table Tennis (SAT-BOX) – $7.28 (Usually $10.41, ends 20/01) – 30% off
Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story (D3 Publisher) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/01) – 50% off
Destruction (COSEN) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/01) – 50% off
Devious Dungeon (Ratalaika Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Devious Dungeon 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/01) – 40% off
Dexteritrip (Undergames) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 13/01) – 80% off
Dig Dog (Wild Rooster) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Disease -Hidden Object- (D3 Publisher) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/01) – 50% off
DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $6.74 (Usually $8.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Distrust (Alawar Premium) – $7.40 (Usually $16.45, ends 10/01) – 55% off
Doggie Ninja The Golden Mission (toydea) – $6.09 (Usually $9.75, ends 09/01) – 37% off
Dokuro (SE Mobile and Online) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 08/01) – 50% off
DragonFangZ – The Rose & Dungeon of Time (Toydea) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/01) – 50% off
Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/01) – 40% off
Driving School Original (SC Ovilex Soft SRL) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/01) – 33% off
Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters (Rust0 Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/01) – 50% off
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch™ Legacy Edition (エレクトロニック・アーツ) – $48.96 (Usually $69.95, ends 06/01) – 30% off
Earthworms (SONKA) – $1.56 (Usually $12.49, ends 22/01) – 87% off
Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3 Publisher) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 08/01) – 50% off
ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3 Publisher) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 08/01) – 50% off
Ethan: Meteor Hunter (Seaven Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/01) – 70% off
Event Horizon: Space Defense (Drageus Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/01) – 50% off
Farabel (Drageus Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Fe (Zoink Games / EA Originals) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 06/01) – 75% off
Feather (Samurai Punk) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/01) – 30% off
Feudal Alloy (Attu Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/01) – 50% off
Figment (Bedtime Digital) – $11.60 (Usually $29.00, ends 15/01) – 60% off
FLIP OVER FROG (MUTAN) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/01) – 85% off
Football Game (Ratalaika Games) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
FullBlast (Ratalaika Games) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 08/01) – 50% off
Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/01) – 40% off
Gakuen Club (D3 Publisher) – $22.75 (Usually $32.50, ends 08/01) – 30% off
Gaokao.Love.100Days (Navila Software Japan) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/01) – 40% off
Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/01) – 66% off
GensokyoDefenders (UNTIES) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/01) – 50% off
GIGA WRECKER ALT. (Rising Star Games) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/01) – 30% off
Golf Peaks (7Levels) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/01) – 50% off
Goonya Fighter (MUTAN) – $1.49 (Usually $33.75, ends 14/01) – 95% off
Gravity Duck (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/01) – 30% off
Halloween Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/01) – 50% off
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition (Rising Star Games) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/01) – 20% off
Headspun (Wales Interactive) – $13.39 (Usually $19.99, ends 09/01) – 33% off
Hello Kitty Kruisers With Sanrio Friends (Rising Star Games) – $28.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/01) – 25% off
Heroes Trials (Ratalaika) – $5.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 12/01) – 40% off
Himno (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Hoggy2 (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! (Rising Star Games) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/01) – 20% off
Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! (Rising Star Games) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/01) – 20% off
HoPiKo (Merge Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/01) – 90% off
Hyperdrive Massacre (34BigThings srl) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/01) – 50% off
I and Me (Ratalaika Games) – $5.20 (Usually $13.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
InkSplosion (Ratalaika Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/01) – 70% off
Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- (DIGIMERCE) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/01) – 50% off
Iron Snout (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Ivanych vs. Eared Beast (Beatshapers) – $3.04 (Usually $4.35, ends 05/01) – 30% off
Jack N’ Jill DX (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Jet Kave Adventure (7Levels S.A.) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Jungle Z (Rising Win Tech.) – $8.62 (Usually $17.25, ends 04/01) – 50% off
Just Ignore Them (Ratalaika Games) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Kitty Love -Way to look for love- (DIGIMERCE) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/01) – 50% off
Knock ‘Em Down! Bowling (D3 Publisher) – $11.02 (Usually $22.05, ends 08/01) – 50% off
Koloro (Qubic Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/01) – 90% off
KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch (DETUNE) – $46.80 (Usually $58.50, ends 05/01) – 20% off
KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-MODE) – $4.62 (Usually $6.60, ends 18/01) – 30% off
Late Shift (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/01) – 40% off
League of Evil (Ratalaika Games) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Legend of the Skyfish (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $8.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Legendary Eleven (Eclipse Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
Light Fall (Bishop Games) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 06/01) – 75% off
Little Dragons Café (Rising Star Games) – $56.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 13/01) – 25% off
Little Nightmares™ Complete Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $21.95 (Usually $55.95, ends 05/01) – 60% off
Lumo (Rising Star Games) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/01) – 40% off
MachiKnights -Blood bagos- (CFK) – $13.20 (Usually $16.50, ends 09/01) – 20% off
Madorica Real Estate (GIFT TEN INDUSTRY) – $14.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/01) – 23% off
Mainlining (Merge Games) – $5.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 07/01) – 75% off
Mars or Die! (34BigThings) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 13/01) – 50% off
Mars Power Industries (SONKA) – $1.62 (Usually $6.49, ends 22/01) – 75% off
Masters of Anima (Focus Home Interactive) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Mecha Storm (ENP Games) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/01) – 10% off
Mekabolt (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
MEMBRANE (Perfect Hat) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/01) – 75% off
METAGAL (Ratalaika Games) – $4.89 (Usually $6.99, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Midnight Deluxe (Ratalaika Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae (ZENITH BLUE) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 07/01) – 60% off
Mochi Mochi Boy (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $29.50 (Usually $59.00, ends 04/01) – 50% off
Moorhuhn Remake (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 19/01) – 20% off
My Big Sister (Ratalaika Games) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 12/01) – 40% off
NAMCO MUSEUM™ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $12.95 (Usually $39.00, ends 05/01) – 66% off
NAMCO MUSEUM™ ARCADE PAC™ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 05/01) – 75% off
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $15.47 (Usually $30.95, ends 05/01) – 50% off
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst HD (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $15.47 (Usually $30.95, ends 05/01) – 50% off
NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $15.47 (Usually $30.95, ends 05/01) – 50% off
Necrosphere Deluxe (UNTIES) – $5.97 (Usually $11.95, ends 05/01) – 50% off
NEKOPARA Vol.1 (CFK) – $9.90 (Usually $16.50, ends 09/01) – 40% off
NEKOPARA Vol.2 (CFK) – $9.90 (Usually $16.50, ends 09/01) – 40% off
NEKOPARA Vol.3 (CFK Co., Ltd.) – $9.90 (Usually $16.50, ends 09/01) – 40% off
Neon Junctions (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Nightshade／百花百狼 (D3 Publisher) – $57.60 (Usually $72.00, ends 08/01) – 20% off
Ninja Shodown (Rising Star Games) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/01) – 40% off
Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/01) – 50% off
Omega Labyrinth Life (D3 Publisher) – $63.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 08/01) – 30% off
One More Dungeon (Ratalaika Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
One Night Stand (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
One Person Story (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/01) – 50% off
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 – Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.45 (Usually $89.95, ends 05/01) – 75% off
One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $26.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 05/01) – 70% off
One Strike (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/01) – 80% off
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle (Digerati Distribution) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/01) – 75% off
Otto (34BigThings) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/01) – 50% off
OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defence (SMG Studio) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/01) – 75% off
Our Flick Erasers (SAT-BOX) – $13.02 (Usually $18.61, ends 20/01) – 30% off
PAC-MAN™ Championship Edition 2 PLUS (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $15.47 (Usually $30.95, ends 05/01) – 50% off
Paradox Soul (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Party Arcade (FarSight Studios) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 06/01) – 25% off
Party Trivia (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/01) – 80% off
Path to Mnemosyne (Hidden Trap) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/01) – 50% off
Peasant Knight (Ratalaika Games) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Pirates Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/01) – 50% off
Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 19/01) – 50% off
Pizza Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 24/01) – 50% off
Plantera Deluxe (Ratalaika Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
POOL (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/01) – 80% off
Project Nimbus: Complete Edition (GameTomo) – $13.35 (Usually $26.70, ends 09/01) – 50% off
Pub Encounter (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 08/01) – 50% off
Puzzle Book (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Quarantine Circular (Ant Workshop) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 05/01) – 20% off
Rally Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/01) – 50% off
Red’s Kingdom (Rising Star Games) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/01) – 25% off
REKT! High Octane Stunts (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/01) – 66% off
RICO (Rising Star Games) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/01) – 20% off
RiME (Grey Box) – $14.83 (Usually $44.95, ends 09/01) – 67% off
RIOT – Civil Unrest (Merge Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/01) – 80% off
Robonauts (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/01) – 10% off
Rollin’ Eggz (GRIMTALIN) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Rolling Sky (Rising Win Tech.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/01) – 50% off
Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/01) – 20% off
SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ (SQUARE ENIX) – $35.96 (Usually $44.95, ends 03/01) – 20% off
Sagebrush (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $6.74 (Usually $8.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Scalextric (Sabec) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 06/01) – 80% off
Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Screencheat: Unplugged (Samurai Punk) – $8.81 (Usually $17.99, ends 14/01) – 51% off
Shadow Bug (Muro Studios) – $4.72 (Usually $13.50, ends 05/01) – 65% off
Shadow of Loot Box (RATALAIKA GAMES) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Sheep in Hell (EnjoyUp Games S.L.) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/01) – 66% off
Sheep Patrol (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 14/01) – 50% off
Sky Ride (MUTAN) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/01) – 85% off
SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca (Undergames) – $3.51 (Usually $9.50, ends 13/01) – 63% off
Snow Battle Princess Sayuki (Ninja Games Japan) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/01) – 50% off
Snowboarding The Next Phase (Red Bull Media House) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/01) – 80% off
Solo: Islands of the Heart (Merge Games Ltd) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 07/01) – 75% off
Soul Searching (QubicGames) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/01) – 50% off
Soulslayer (Navila Software Japan) – $7.79 (Usually $12.99, ends 05/01) – 40% off
Space Pioneer (QubicGames) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/01) – 50% off
Sparklite (Merge Games) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/01) – 30% off
Spartan (Sinister Cyclops) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 18/01) – 75% off
Spell Casting: Purrfectly Portable Edition (Hidden Trap) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
Spheroids (Eclipse Games) – $0.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/01) – 91% off
Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds (Focus Home Interactive) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Spirit Roots (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/01) – 50% off
Spot The Difference (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/01) – 80% off
Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy (Activision) – $55.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 06/01) – 20% off
Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition (Ratalaika Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
StarDrone (Beatshapers) – $9.24 (Usually $13.20, ends 05/01) – 30% off
Storm In A Teacup (Rising Star Games) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/01) – 30% off
Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands (Merge Games) – $26.24 (Usually $37.49, ends 07/01) – 30% off
Street Basketball (Baltoro Games) – $1.79 (Usually $8.99, ends 22/01) – 80% off
Sudoku Relax (G-MODE) – $5.35 (Usually $7.65, ends 25/01) – 30% off
Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves (G-MODE) – $5.35 (Usually $7.65, ends 25/01) – 30% off
Super Box Land Demake (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Super Inefficient Golf (34BigThings) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 13/01) – 50% off
Super One More Jump (SMG Studio) – $1.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 08/01) – 75% off
Super Skelemania (Hidden Trap) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/01) – 50% off
Super Toy Cars (Eclipse Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 06/01) – 50% off
Super Weekend Mode (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Super Wiloo Demake (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
SUPERBEAT XONiC EX (Rising Star Games) – $39.37 (Usually $52.50, ends 13/01) – 25% off
Swallow Up (Rising Win Tech. CO., LTD) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 04/01) – 50% off
Swaps and Traps (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/01) – 75% off
SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $59.95 (Usually $90.95, ends 05/01) – 34% off
SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $26.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/01) – 61% off
Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/01) – 70% off
Tactical Mind (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/01) – 66% off
Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun! (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $59.95 (Usually $90.95, ends 05/01) – 34% off
Tamashii (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 24/01) – 50% off
Tardy (Drageus Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/01) – 70% off
Tennis (D3 Publisher) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/01) – 50% off
Tennis Go (Sabec Limited) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/01) – 80% off
TETRA’s Escape (Ratalaika Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love (D3 Publisher) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 08/01) – 50% off
THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One (D3 Publisher) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/01) – 60% off
The Charming Empire (D3 Publisher) – $22.75 (Usually $32.50, ends 08/01) – 30% off
The Count Lucanor (Merge Games) – $3.37 (Usually $22.49, ends 07/01) – 85% off
The Golf (D3 Publisher) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/01) – 50% off
The Legend of Dark Witch (IS Co., Ltd.) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/01) – 20% off
The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya (D3 Publisher) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 08/01) – 50% off
The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya (D3 Publisher) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/01) – 50% off
The Midnight Sanctuary (UNTIES) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 05/01) – 50% off
THE Number Puzzle (D3 Publisher) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/01) – 50% off
The Shapeshifting Detective (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/01) – 40% off
The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition (Merge Games) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/01) – 85% off
The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition! (Tin Man Games) – $13.99 (Usually $34.99, ends 09/01) – 60% off
The Way Remastered (SONKA) – $1.59 (Usually $23.99, ends 22/01) – 93% off
Time Carnage (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/01) – 40% off
TINY METAL (UNTIES) – $10.47 (Usually $20.95, ends 05/01) – 50% off
Tokyo Dark – Remembrance – (Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 05/01) – 20% off
Trailblazers (Rising Star Games) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/01) – 40% off
Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition (Ratalaika Games) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Twister Road (Dispatch Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/01) – 80% off
Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Merge Games Ltd.) – $6.74 (Usually $44.95, ends 07/01) – 85% off
Unit 4 (Qubic Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/01) – 90% off
Unravel Two (Electronic Arts) – $9.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 06/01) – 75% off
UTOPIA 9 – A Volatile Vacation (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/01) – 90% off
Valfaris (Big Sugar) – $31.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/01) – 15% off
VAMPYR (Focus Home Interactive SA) – $63.96 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/01) – 20% off
Vaporum (Merge Games) – $10.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 07/01) – 70% off
Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 16/01) – 50% off
Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – $6.03 (Usually $10.05, ends 20/01) – 40% off
Voxel Sword (SAT-BOX) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/01) – 40% off
VSR: Void Space Racing (SONKA) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 22/01) – 80% off
Warlock’s Tower (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight (7Levels) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/01) – 50% off
WONDER BOY RETURNS REMIX (CFK) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/01) – 20% off
Wreckin’ Ball Adventure (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/01) – 80% off
XenoRaptor (Digerati) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/01) – 50% off
Your Toy (VivaGames) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/01) – 50% off
Zeroptian Invasion (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/01) – 35% off

