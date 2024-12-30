Week three of Nintendo’s Holiday Sale wraps up the year on the Switch eShop

Advertisement

It’s the final day of the year, and the last update of the year brings the third week of the Nintendo Switch Holiday Sale. Despite thousands of games already being discounted over the past two weeks, there are about 450 more games on sale this week. There’s no particular theme here—although while I haven’t been through every game, almost every discount I’ve looked up mostly, so far matches the previous low just months ago. It’s almost a best of 2024 sales, on repeat.

Remember here’s everything from week one, and week two which is full of Nintendo’s titles – however not everything is still on sale as some have ended. To extend these deals further, JB has 10% off Nintendo eShop credit, but by morning knowing my luck it won’t be.

Thanks for joining us every week for these updates, see you in 2025.

Vooks Team Highlights – Week 3

✚ AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES (Spike Chunsoft US) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off

✚ Ace Attorney Anthology (CAPCOM) – $53.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 12/01) – 40% off

✚ Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (THQ Nordic) – $49.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off

✚ Grim Fandango Remastered (Double Fine) – $5.24 (Usually $20.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off

✚ Wizard Train Simulator (WB Games) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/01) – 75% off

✚ Human Resource Machine (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off

✚ It Takes Two (Electronic Arts) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off

✚ Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition (Ubisoft) – $39.55 (Usually $119.95, ends 12/01) – 67% off

✚ Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 (CAPCOM) – $28.49 (Usually $56.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS Heritage Pack (2023) (Aspyr) – $56.77 (Usually $113.55, ends 12/01) – 50% off

✚ Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games) – $28.99 (Usually $57.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off

✚ Slay the Spire (Humble Games) – $12.90 (Usually $37.95, ends 12/01) – 66% off

✚ Snake Pass (Secret Mode) – $3.90 (Usually $26.00, ends 12/01) – 85% off

✚ Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off

✚ Wobbledogs (Secret Mode) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off

✚ The Touryst (Shin’en) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 40% off

Everything else…