Week three of Nintendo’s Holiday Sale wraps up the year on the Switch eShop
It’s the final day of the year, and the last update of the year brings the third week of the Nintendo Switch Holiday Sale. Despite thousands of games already being discounted over the past two weeks, there are about 450 more games on sale this week. There’s no particular theme here—although while I haven’t been through every game, almost every discount I’ve looked up mostly, so far matches the previous low just months ago. It’s almost a best of 2024 sales, on repeat.
Remember here’s everything from week one, and week two which is full of Nintendo’s titles – however not everything is still on sale as some have ended. To extend these deals further, JB has 10% off Nintendo eShop credit, but by morning knowing my luck it won’t be.
Thanks for joining us every week for these updates, see you in 2025.
Vooks Team Highlights – Week 3
✚ AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES (Spike Chunsoft US) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Ace Attorney Anthology (CAPCOM) – $53.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (THQ Nordic) – $49.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Grim Fandango Remastered (Double Fine) – $5.24 (Usually $20.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Wizard Train Simulator (WB Games) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/01) – 75% off
✚ Human Resource Machine (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ It Takes Two (Electronic Arts) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition (Ubisoft) – $39.55 (Usually $119.95, ends 12/01) – 67% off
✚ Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 (CAPCOM) – $28.49 (Usually $56.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS Heritage Pack (2023) (Aspyr) – $56.77 (Usually $113.55, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games) – $28.99 (Usually $57.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Slay the Spire (Humble Games) – $12.90 (Usually $37.95, ends 12/01) – 66% off
✚ Snake Pass (Secret Mode) – $3.90 (Usually $26.00, ends 12/01) – 85% off
✚ Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Wobbledogs (Secret Mode) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ The Touryst (Shin’en) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 40% off
Everything else…✚ #DRIVE (PM Studios) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ 12 is Better Than 6 (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 90% off
✚ 3D Arcade Fishing (TREVA) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ 7 Billion Humans (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ 9 in 1 Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.77 (Usually $5.90, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ A Hat in Time (Humble Games) – $21.00 (Usually $42.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ A Little to the Left (Secret Mode) – $11.47 (Usually $22.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative (Spike Chunsoft US) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ AK-xolotl (Playstack) – $14.49 (Usually $28.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Aegis Defenders (Humble Games) – $5.98 (Usually $23.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Amazing Machines (TREVA) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Amelia’s Diner (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Anyaroth: The Queen’s Tyranny (Firenut) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ Archvale (Humble Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace (Twin Sails) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 85% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle (Ubisoft) – $65.98 (Usually $199.95, ends 12/01) – 67% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed® III Remastered (Ubisoft) – $25.85 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 63% off
✚ At Sundown: Shots In The Dark (Mild Beast) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 90% off
✚ Axiom Verge (Thomas Happ Games) – $4.05 (Usually $27.00, ends 12/01) – 85% off
✚ Axiom Verge 1 & 2 Bundle (Thomas Happ Games) – $10.80 (Usually $54.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Axiom Verge 2 (Thomas Happ Games) – $8.10 (Usually $27.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ BARRIER X (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $1.74 (Usually $4.99, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ BATTLESHIP (Marmalade Game Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 85% off
✚ Ball Physics Draw Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Ball Physics Draw Puzzles 2 (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Batman – The Telltale Series (TellTale) – $11.22 (Usually $22.45, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Batman: Arkham Trilogy (WB Games) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/01) – 60% off
✚ Batman: The Enemy Within (TellTale) – $11.22 (Usually $22.45, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Beach Buggy Racing (Vector Unit) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure (Vector Unit) – $9.60 (Usually $24.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Bear’s Restaurant (Odencat) – $13.29 (Usually $18.99, ends 12/01) – 30% off
✚ Become The Wild (Kistler Studios) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Best Adventure 4-in-1 Bundle (HandyGames) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Bibi & Tina – Adventures with Horses (TREVA) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions (Survios) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Bladed Fury (PM Studios) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Blocky Puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Blood will be Spilled (Attu Games) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 29/01) – 70% off
✚ Blossom’s Bloom Boutique (Mindscape) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 85% off
✚ Bot Gaiden (eastasiasoft) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Box that ball (Kistler Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story:COMBAT (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Brawlout (Angry Mob Games) – $1.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 95% off
✚ Breathedge (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Bring Honey Home (Kistler Studios) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Broken Age (Double Fine) – $4.80 (Usually $19.20, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged (Revolution) – $36.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 20% off
✚ Bubble Bunny (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Bundle: memory® – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger + Rush Hour® Deluxe – The ultimate traffic jam game! (TREVA) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Burnout™ Paradise Remastered (Electronic Arts) – $7.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Button City (Subliminal) – $9.10 (Usually $26.00, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ CAPCOM BEAT ‘EM UP BUNDLE (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ CHAOS;HEAD NOAH (Spike Chunsoft US) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ CHAOS;HEAD NOAH / CHAOS;CHILD DOUBLE PACK (Spike Chunsoft US) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Café Enchanté (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Can’t Drive This (Pixel Maniacs) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 30% off
✚ Candy Jump featuring Frosty (Digital Game Group) – $4.05 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/01) – 55% off
✚ Cannon Brawl (BlitWorks) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 66% off
✚ Capcom Fighting Bundle (CAPCOM) – $28.21 (Usually $85.49, ends 12/01) – 67% off
✚ Captain Cat (Hidden Trap) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ Cars 3: Driven to Win (WB Games) – $6.29 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/01) – 93% off
✚ Carto (Humble Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Castle Morihisa (Thermite Games) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 85% off
✚ Chickens Madness (Vikong) – $7.99 (Usually $12.30, ends 12/01) – 35% off
✚ Child of Light Ultimate Edition & Valiant Hearts: The Great War Bundle (Ubisoft) – $12.35 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Chinatown Detective Agency (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Chompy Chomp Chomp Party (Utopian Sandwich) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ ChromaGun (Pixel Maniacs) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Circuits (Hidden Trap) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ Circus Electrique (Saber Interactive Incorporated) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ City Match – A Block Pop Puzzle Game (Digital Game Group) – $4.50 (Usually $10.00, ends 12/01) – 55% off
✚ Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ (Aksys Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ (Aksys Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ (Aksys Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Collar X Malice (Aksys Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Collar X Malice -Unlimited- (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Conan Chop Chop (Funcom Oslo) – $11.19 (Usually $27.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Connect the Dots (Digital Game Group) – $4.50 (Usually $10.00, ends 12/01) – 55% off
✚ Contra Run & Gun Bundle (KONAMI) – $47.25 (Usually $67.50, ends 12/01) – 30% off
✚ Contra x Castlevania Bundle (KONAMI) – $60.90 (Usually $87.00, ends 12/01) – 30% off
✚ Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! (Vertigo Gaming) – $2.80 (Usually $21.60, ends 12/01) – 87% off
✚ Counter Bunny Hop – Strike Go Simulator Xtreme Deluxe 3D Shooter (PublishMe) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 13/01) – 90% off
✚ Crawlco Block Knockers (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $13.49, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Crazy Chicken Xtreme (TREVA) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Crimson Spires (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Cuddly Forest Friends (Aksys Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Cyber Mission (eastasiasoft) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 30% off
✚ Cyber Shadow (Yacht Club Games) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 45% off
✚ CyberTD (Clockwork Origins) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ DEMON’S TILT (FLARB) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Spike Chunsoft US) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp (Spike Chunsoft US) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition (Spike Chunsoft US) – $15.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Spike Chunsoft US) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Darksiders Warmastered Edition (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Dawn of the Monsters (WayForward) – $19.65 (Usually $39.30, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Day of the Dead: Solitaire Collection (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off
✚ Death Mark (Aksys Games) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition (Fulqrum Publishing) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (SEGA) – $24.98 (Usually $99.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Destruction (COSEN) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Detective Gallo (Footprints Games) – $6.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (NIS America) – $27.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (ZA/UM) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Doctor Cat (Afil Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Dodgeball Academia (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment) – $6.25 (Usually $25.00, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (CAPCOM) – $6.79 (Usually $39.95, ends 12/01) – 83% off
✚ El Hijo – A Wild West Tale (HandyGames) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Empire of Angels IV (eastasiasoft) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ Endless Puzzle Fun Collection (Mindscape) – $3.44 (Usually $22.99, ends 12/01) – 85% off
✚ Escape Room Bundle Triple Pack (mc2games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Escape Room Pentalogy Bundle (mc2games) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Escape Rooms Bundle (mc2games) – $19.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Ever Forward (PM Studios) – $9.67 (Usually $19.35, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ FPV Simulator (Kistler Studios) – $7.45 (Usually $14.90, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Faith & Shield :Tower Defense Space Wars Game 2022 (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/01) – 87% off
✚ Fallen Legion Revenants (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory (NIS America) – $8.74 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 88% off
✚ Falling Out (Firestoke) – $6.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 12/01) – 67% off
✚ Family Feud® (Ubisoft) – $9.85 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 67% off
✚ Fe (Electronic Arts) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark (Fulqrum Publishing) – $10.73 (Usually $42.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Feudal Alloy (Attu Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/01) – 90% off
✚ Fibbage XL (Jackbox Games) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ FishWitch Halloween (Green Sauce Games) – $2.55 (Usually $25.50, ends 14/01) – 90% off
✚ Fishing Fighters (Aksys Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris (eastasiasoft) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ Flynn: Son of Crimson (Humble Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Forager (Humble Games) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ Forward To The Sky (COSEN) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ GOODBYE WORLD (PM Studios) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/01) – 20% off
✚ Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition (ParadoxInteractive) – $4.68 (Usually $18.75, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Garden In! (Bonus Stage Publishing) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Gem Miner (Digital Game Group) – $4.05 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/01) – 55% off
✚ Gem Smashers (TREVA) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Gems of Magic: Double Pack (Mindscape) – $2.69 (Usually $26.99, ends 12/01) – 90% off
✚ Gems of Magic: Father’s Day (Denda Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Gems of Magic: Lost Family (Mindscape) – $1.65 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 89% off
✚ Giraffe and Annika (NIS America) – $14.98 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 67% off
✚ Gloomhaven (Twin Sails) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Gnome More War (RLUX Studios) – $1.99 (Usually $3.75, ends 12/01) – 47% off
✚ Good Pizza, Great Pizza (PM Studios) – $6.30 (Usually $12.60, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Grand Guilds (RLUX Studios) – $1.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 93% off
✚ Griftlands (Klei Entertainment) – $7.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Gunhouse (Necrosoft Games) – $4.13 (Usually $10.34, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Guts ‘N Goals (PM Studios) – $9.60 (Usually $19.20, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (SEGA) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Have a Blast (Firenut) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ Headspun (Wales Interactive) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Her Majesty’s SPIFFING (Secret Mode) – $4.19 (Usually $13.99, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Hermitage: Strange Case Files (Giiku Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition (BlitWorks) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 66% off
✚ Hexa Maze (TREVA) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ High Noon Revolver (RLUX Studios) – $1.99 (Usually $3.90, ends 12/01) – 49% off
✚ Hoa (PM Studios) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Hogwarts Legacy (WB Games) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/01) – 75% off
✚ Home Deco Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Hungry Ball Physics (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Hungry Shark® World (Ubisoft) – $2.99 (Usually $14.95, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Hyper Gunsport (Necrosoft Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Hyperforma (HeroCraft) – $5.24 (Usually $20.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ IMMORTALS FENYX RISING (Ubisoft) – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Ikai (PM Studios) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Ikenfell (Humble Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ InnerSpace (Aspyr) – $1.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 95% off
✚ Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Ion Fury (Fulqrum Publishing) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Iris.Fall (PM Studios) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Jack Move (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature (Mindscape) – $2.29 (Usually $22.99, ends 12/01) – 90% off
✚ Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf (Forge Reply) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Jump, Step, Step (Hidden Trap) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story (Spike Chunsoft US) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief (NIS America) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ Kawaii Solitaire 3 in 1 (Kistler Studios) – $2.45 (Usually $4.90, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ King Leo (TREVA) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 90% off
✚ King Lucas (Hidden Trap) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ King’s Bounty II (PLAION) – $5.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 90% off
✚ LA-MULANA (NIS America) – $7.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 67% off
✚ LA-MULANA 1 & 2 Bundle (NIS America) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ LA-MULANA 2 (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ LEGO® CITY Undercover (WB Games) – $7.19 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/01) – 92% off
✚ LEGO® MARVEL Super Heroes 2 (WB Games) – $8.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/01) – 90% off
✚ LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga (WB Games) – $19.99 (Usually $99.95, ends 15/01) – 80% off
✚ LEGO® Worlds (WB Games) – $6.49 (Usually $49.95, ends 15/01) – 87% off
✚ LUMINES REMASTERED (Enhance) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ LUNA the Shadow Dust (Coconut Island Games) – $23.09 (Usually $32.99, ends 12/01) – 30% off
✚ Langrisser I & II (NIS America) – $26.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ Light Fall (Bishop Games) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/01) – 80% off
✚ Links Puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $2.49 (Usually $4.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Little Inferno (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Little Orpheus (Secret Mode) – $1.94 (Usually $19.45, ends 12/01) – 90% off
✚ LogScape – Puzzle Game (Digital Game Group) – $4.72 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 55% off
✚ Lone McLonegan : A Western Adventure (Sonomio Games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Lonesome Village (Ogre Pixel) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ Lost Horizon (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 86% off
✚ Lost Horizon 2 (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 86% off
✚ Lost in Random (Electronic Arts) – $5.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 12/01) – 85% off
✚ Lover Pretend (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Asteroid Base) – $9.95 (Usually $19.95, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ Luna & Monsters Tower Defense -The deprived magical kingdom- (Luna’s Tail Creative) – $4.80 (Usually $19.20, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Lyrica (COSEN) – $5.70 (Usually $28.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Lyrica2 Stars Align (COSEN) – $7.20 (Usually $36.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Lysfanga : The Time Shift Warrior (QUANTIC DREAM) – $11.08 (Usually $36.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 (KONAMI) – $63.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 30% off
✚ MONARK (NIS America) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ MUSYNX (PM Studios) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ MX vs ATV All Out (THQ Nordic) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness (Spike Chunsoft US) – $27.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Make Way (Secret Mode) – $11.47 (Usually $22.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Marbles Rush (Kistler Studios) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft) – $39.55 (Usually $119.95, ends 12/01) – 67% off
✚ Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) – $20.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ Mark of the Ninja: Remastered (Klei Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Mars Horizon (Secret Mode) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Match Three Pack (Denda Games) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 (CAPCOM) – $28.49 (Usually $56.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Metro 2033 Redux (PLAION) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Mineko’s Night Market (Humble Games) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ Monaco: Complete Edition (Humble Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Monster Dynamite (TREVA) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (CAPCOM) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 25% off
✚ Monster Hunter Stories Collection (CAPCOM) – $63.96 (Usually $99.94, ends 12/01) – 36% off
✚ Monster Jam Steel Titans (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (THQ Nordic) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Moonscars (Humble Games) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Mortal Shell: Complete Edition (Playstack) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ MouseBot: Escape from CatLab (Vector Unit) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Munchkin: Quacked Quest (Twin Sails) – $5.62 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 85% off
✚ Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition (Funcom Oslo) – $27.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ My Dangerous Life (Giiku Games) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ My Life: Riding Stables 3 (TREVA) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure (TREVA) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ My little IceCream Booth (Kistler Studios) – $2.00 (Usually $4.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ NAIRI: Tower of Shirin (Hound Picked Games) – $1.62 (Usually $6.50, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered (Electronic Arts) – $10.19 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 83% off
✚ Never Stop (Pixelsplit) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ New Super Lucky’s Tale (Playful) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Nova Lands (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 45% off
✚ Numolition (Denda Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Oddballers (Ubisoft) – $7.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest (HeroCraft) – $7.35 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ Olympia Soirée (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ One Step From Eden (Humble Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Orbitblazers (ogsoftgames) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Panda Hero (TREVA) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Panty Party (COSEN) – $4.38 (Usually $21.90, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Papa’s Quiz (Old Apes) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Paradigm Paradox (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Pendula Swing – The Complete Journey (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/01) – 80% off
✚ Perpetuum Mobile (VerenigdeProducties) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/01) – 65% off
✚ Persona 3 Portable (SEGA) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ Persona 4 Golden (SEGA) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ Persona Collection (SEGA) – $51.98 (Usually $129.96, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) – $13.18 (Usually $39.95, ends 12/01) – 67% off
✚ Piofiore: Episodio 1926 (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Piofiore: Fated Memories (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ PixelJunk® Monsters 2 (Spike Chunsoft US) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 85% off
✚ Plague Inc: Evolved (Ndemic Creations) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 66% off
✚ Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™ Complete Edition (Electronic Arts) – $8.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 85% off
✚ Police Stories (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ PopSlinger (Funky Can Creative) – $8.91 (Usually $19.80, ends 12/01) – 55% off
✚ Portal: Companion Collection (Valve Corporation) – $6.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Pretty Princess Party (Aksys Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters (NIS America) – $37.50(Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 38% off
✚ Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound / ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman (NIS America) – $37.50(Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 38% off
✚ Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 38% off
✚ Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 63% off
✚ Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 63% off
✚ Puyo Puyo Champions (SEGA) – $2.99 (Usually $14.95, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® (SEGA) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Quad Fighter K (Aksys Games) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Queen’s Garden – Sakura Season (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off
✚ Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game! (Jackbox Games) – $7.65 (Usually $12.75, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ R-Type® Final 2 (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ RISK: The Game of Global Domination (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH (Spike Chunsoft US) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE (Spike Chunsoft US) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition (Aspyr) – $9.45 (Usually $37.80, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Rainbow Moon + Rainbow Skies Strategy RPG Bundle (eastasiasoft) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Rally Road (Digital Game Group) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 55% off
✚ Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Ubisoft) – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne (Spike Chunsoft US) – $18.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Red Square Escape (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Riptide GP: Renegade (Vector Unit) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Risk System (Hidden Trap) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ SAINTS ROW®: THE THIRD™ – THE FULL PACKAGE (PLAION) – $4.49 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 85% off
✚ SAMURAI SHODOWN (PLAION) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ STANDBY (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ STAR WARS™ Episode I Racer (Aspyr) – $10.27 (Usually $20.55, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS™ Heritage Pack (2023) (Aspyr) – $56.77 (Usually $113.55, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast™ (Aspyr) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic Bundle (Aspyr) – $17.88 (Usually $39.75, ends 12/01) – 55% off
✚ STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™ (Aspyr) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™ & Republic Commando™ Bundle (Aspyr) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 30% off
✚ STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ (Aspyr) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords (Aspyr) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ STEINS;GATE 0 (Spike Chunsoft US) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ STEINS;GATE: My Darling’s Embrace (Spike Chunsoft US) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ SUPERBEAT XONiC EX (PM Studios) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Samba de Amigo: Party Central (SEGA) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Santa’s Holiday (Green Sauce Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off
✚ Saviors of Sapphire Wings Stranger of Sword City Revisited (NIS America) – $26.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition (Ubisoft) – $7.55 (Usually $22.95, ends 12/01) – 67% off
✚ Scribblenauts: Showdown (WB Games) – $4.94 (Usually $54.95, ends 15/01) – 91% off
✚ Sea Horizon (eastasiasoft) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ Seaking Hunter (COSEN) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 86% off
✚ Secret Files 3 (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 86% off
✚ Secret Files Sam Peters (PLAION) – $3.04 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 71% off
✚ Secret Files: Tunguska (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 86% off
✚ Secrets of Magic 4: Potion Master (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off
✚ Secrets of Magic 5: Back to School (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off
✚ Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut (ParadoxInteractive) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (ParadoxInteractive) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (WayForward) – $12.15 (Usually $24.30, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft US) – $63.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 30% off
✚ Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (Spike Chunsoft US) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Shovel Knight Dig (Yacht Club Games) – $20.62 (Usually $41.25, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Skullgirls 2nd Encore (Autumn Games) – $9.48 (Usually $37.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Sky Racket (Double Dash Studios) – $10.75 (Usually $21.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Slipstream (BlitWorks) – $5.09 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 66% off
✚ SnowRunner (Focus Entertainment) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Sonic Frontiers (SEGA) – $73.77 (Usually $122.95, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ Sonic Superstars (SEGA) – $56.47 (Usually $112.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Sophia the Traveler (Thermite Games) – $9.24 (Usually $13.20, ends 12/01) – 30% off
✚ South Park™: The Fractured But Whole™ (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Space Blast Zom A Matching Game (Digital Game Group) – $5.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/01) – 55% off
✚ Spell Casting: Purrfectly Portable Edition (Hidden Trap) – $5.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ SpellKeeper (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.90, ends 12/01) – 83% off
✚ Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds (Focus Entertainment) – $11.38 (Usually $37.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Spirit Hunter: NG (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ SpongeBob SquarePants: Bundle (THQ Nordic) – $52.97 (Usually $105.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery (Aksys Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Sports Party (Ubisoft) – $7.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Squabble (Atomic Realm) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Squish (PM Studios) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax (Aksys Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Storm Tale 2 (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off
✚ Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Humble Games) – $31.46 (Usually $44.95, ends 12/01) – 30% off
✚ Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse (Aspyr) – $8.66 (Usually $24.75, ends 12/01) – 65% off
✚ Subnautica (Unknown Worlds Entertainment) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Subnautica: Below Zero (Unknown Worlds Entertainment) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Sunblaze (Bonus Stage Publishing) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Super Meat Boy (BlitWorks) – $6.63 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/01) – 66% off
✚ Super Mega Baseball™ 4 Standard Edition (Electronic Arts) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 90% off
✚ Super Space Serpent SE / Perpetuum Mobile Bundle (VerenigdeProducties) – $6.82 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/01) – 65% off
✚ Super Space Serpent Secondary Edition (VerenigdeProducties) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/01) – 65% off
✚ Super Space Snake (Digital Game Group) – $2.24 (Usually $4.99, ends 12/01) – 55% off
✚ Super Woden GP Collection (eastasiasoft) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
✚ Superliminal (Pillow Castle) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Supraland (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Sweets Swap (Kistler Studios) – $2.10 (Usually $7.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Sweets Swap Classic (Kistler Studios) – $2.45 (Usually $4.90, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Switchy Road DeluX (Digital Game Group) – $4.04 (Usually $8.99, ends 12/01) – 55% off
✚ TEVI (PM Studios) – $32.17 (Usually $49.50, ends 12/01) – 35% off
✚ THE GAME OF LIFE 2 (Marmalade Game Studio) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack (DrinkBox Studios) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Tales of the Neon Sea (Thermite Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Tales of the Tiny Planet (Pixelsplit) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Temtem (Humble Games) – $27.38 (Usually $68.45, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Tetris® Effect: Connected (Enhance) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ The Flower Collectors (Mi’pu’mi Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ The Fox Awaits Me (COSEN) – $12.30 (Usually $61.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (CAPCOM) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ The House of Da Vinci 2 (Blue Brain Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/01) – 50% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack (Jackbox Games) – $17.32 (Usually $31.50, ends 12/01) – 45% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) – $22.65 (Usually $32.37, ends 12/01) – 30% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 5 (Jackbox Games) – $25.35 (Usually $39.00, ends 12/01) – 35% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 7 (Jackbox Games) – $28.00 (Usually $40.00, ends 12/01) – 30% off
✚ The LEGO® NINJAGO® Movie Videogame (WB Games) – $6.29 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/01) – 93% off
✚ The Legend of Dark Witch (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (NIS America) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 30% off
✚ The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (NIS America) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (NIS America) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (NIS America) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 30% off
✚ The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 38% off
✚ The Lion’s Song (Mi’pu’mi Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game (Twin Sails) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 85% off
✚ The Lost Labyrinth (Green Sauce Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off
✚ The Magnificent Trufflepigs (AMC Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ The Mummy Demastered (WayForward) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ The Park (Funcom Oslo) – $6.20 (Usually $15.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ The Prisoner of the Night (eastasiasoft) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 55% off
✚ The Quintessential Quintuplets Double Pack (Spike Chunsoft US) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ The Settlers®: New Allies (Ubisoft) – $27.45 (Usually $109.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (Crows Crows Crows) – $20.99 (Usually $34.99, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ The Wild at Heart (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ There’s no Socks (Error300 Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/01) – 50% off
✚ Thief of Thieves: Season One (Skybound Games) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Think Logic! Sudoku – Binary – Suguru (Mindscape) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Titan Quest (THQ Nordic) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Toby: The Secret Mine (Attu Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/01) – 90% off
✚ Tower Inferno (Digital Game Group) – $5.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/01) – 55% off
✚ Towertale (RLUX Studios) – $1.99 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/01) – 85% off
✚ Treachery in Beatdown City (Nuchallenger) – $4.95 (Usually $24.75, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Trials® Rising (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Trigger Witch (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Tunche (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Turmoil (Gamious) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Twister Road (Digital Game Group) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 55% off
✚ Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus Double Pack (SEGA) – $21.23 (Usually $84.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition (SEGA) – $13.73 (Usually $54.94, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ UNSIGHTED (Humble Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Ultimate Bumper Cars: Dodgems (ogsoftgames) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Ultimate Jigsaw Puzzle Collection (Mindscape) – $7.49 (Usually $74.99, ends 12/01) – 90% off
✚ Ultimate Runner (TREVA) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Under the Jolly Roger (HeroCraft) – $16.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 45% off
✚ Unravel Two (Electronic Arts) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Unspottable (GrosChevaux) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Valiant Hearts: The Great War® (Ubisoft) – $5.69 (Usually $22.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Valkyria Chronicles + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle (SEGA) – $22.72 (Usually $90.90, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Valley (Blue Isle Studios) – $1.87 (Usually $18.75, ends 12/01) – 90% off
✚ Variable Barricade (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Virche Evermore -ErroR: Salvation- (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ WHAT THE GOLF? (Triband) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Wandersong (Humble Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ War Mines Collection (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Wildfire (Humble Games) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Windstorm Double Pack (Mindscape) – $25.99 (Usually $64.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Windstorm: An Unexpected Arrival (Mindscape) – $15.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Winter’s Wish: Spirits of Edo (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Wizard of Legend (Humble Games) – $7.79 (Usually $25.99, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World (Bliss Brain) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Wood Block Escape Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Word Crush Hidden (Kistler Studios) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Words Puzzles 3 in 1 (Kistler Studios) – $1.77 (Usually $5.90, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ World of Goo (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ World’s End Club (NIS America) – $27.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 55% off
✚ Xuan Yuan Sword Mystic RPG Bundle (eastasiasoft) – $48.09 (Usually $73.99, ends 12/01) – 35% off
✚ YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world (Spike Chunsoft US) – $15.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (NIS America) – $40.50 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 55% off
✚ Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! (KONAMI) – $7.20 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 88% off
✚ Yum Yum Line (Mindscape) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 12/01) – 85% off
✚ Yurukill: The Calumniation Games (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 63% off
✚ Zumatch (Digital Game Group) – $4.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 12/01) – 55% off
✚ Zumba Aqua (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 12/01) – 67% off