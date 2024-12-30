0

Week three of Nintendo’s Holiday Sale wraps up the year on the Switch eShop

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 30, 2024
It’s the final day of the year, and the last update of the year brings the third week of the Nintendo Switch Holiday Sale. Despite thousands of games already being discounted over the past two weeks, there are about 450 more games on sale this week. There’s no particular theme here—although while I haven’t been through every game, almost every discount I’ve looked up mostly, so far matches the previous low just months ago. It’s almost a best of 2024 sales, on repeat.

Remember here’s everything from week one, and week two which is full of Nintendo’s titles – however not everything is still on sale as some have ended. To extend these deals further, JB has 10% off Nintendo eShop credit, but by morning knowing my luck it won’t be.

Thanks for joining us every week for these updates, see you in 2025.

Vooks Team Highlights – Week 3

✚ AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES (Spike Chunsoft US) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
✚ Ace Attorney Anthology (CAPCOM) – $53.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 12/01) – 40% off
✚ Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (THQ Nordic) – $49.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Grim Fandango Remastered (Double Fine) – $5.24 (Usually $20.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ Wizard Train Simulator (WB Games) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/01) – 75% off
✚ Human Resource Machine (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ It Takes Two (Electronic Arts) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition (Ubisoft) – $39.55 (Usually $119.95, ends 12/01) – 67% off
✚ Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 (CAPCOM) – $28.49 (Usually $56.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS Heritage Pack (2023) (Aspyr) – $56.77 (Usually $113.55, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games) – $28.99 (Usually $57.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Slay the Spire (Humble Games) – $12.90 (Usually $37.95, ends 12/01) – 66% off
✚ Snake Pass (Secret Mode) – $3.90 (Usually $26.00, ends 12/01) – 85% off
✚ Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
✚ Wobbledogs (Secret Mode) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
✚ The Touryst (Shin’en) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 40% off

Everything else…

#DRIVE (PM Studios) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
12 is Better Than 6 (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 90% off
3D Arcade Fishing (TREVA) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
7 Billion Humans (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
9 in 1 Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.77 (Usually $5.90, ends 12/01) – 70% off
A Hat in Time (Humble Games) – $21.00 (Usually $42.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
A Little to the Left (Secret Mode) – $11.47 (Usually $22.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES (Spike Chunsoft US) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative (Spike Chunsoft US) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
AK-xolotl (Playstack) – $14.49 (Usually $28.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Ace Attorney Anthology (CAPCOM) – $53.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 12/01) – 40% off
Aegis Defenders (Humble Games) – $5.98 (Usually $23.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Amazing Machines (TREVA) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Amelia’s Diner (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Anyaroth: The Queen’s Tyranny (Firenut) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 40% off
Archvale (Humble Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace (Twin Sails) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 85% off
Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle (Ubisoft) – $65.98 (Usually $199.95, ends 12/01) – 67% off
Assassin’s Creed® III Remastered (Ubisoft) – $25.85 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 63% off
At Sundown: Shots In The Dark (Mild Beast) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 90% off
Axiom Verge (Thomas Happ Games) – $4.05 (Usually $27.00, ends 12/01) – 85% off
Axiom Verge 1 & 2 Bundle (Thomas Happ Games) – $10.80 (Usually $54.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Axiom Verge 2 (Thomas Happ Games) – $8.10 (Usually $27.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
BARRIER X (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $1.74 (Usually $4.99, ends 12/01) – 65% off
BATTLESHIP (Marmalade Game Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 85% off
Ball Physics Draw Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Ball Physics Draw Puzzles 2 (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Batman – The Telltale Series (TellTale) – $11.22 (Usually $22.45, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Batman: Arkham Trilogy (WB Games) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/01) – 60% off
Batman: The Enemy Within (TellTale) – $11.22 (Usually $22.45, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Beach Buggy Racing (Vector Unit) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure (Vector Unit) – $9.60 (Usually $24.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Bear’s Restaurant (Odencat) – $13.29 (Usually $18.99, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Become The Wild (Kistler Studios) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Best Adventure 4-in-1 Bundle (HandyGames) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Bibi & Tina – Adventures with Horses (TREVA) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 40% off
Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions (Survios) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Bladed Fury (PM Studios) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Blocky Puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Blood will be Spilled (Attu Games) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 29/01) – 70% off
Blossom’s Bloom Boutique (Mindscape) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 85% off
Bot Gaiden (eastasiasoft) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Box that ball (Kistler Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story:COMBAT (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Brawlout (Angry Mob Games) – $1.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 95% off
Breathedge (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Bring Honey Home (Kistler Studios) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Broken Age (Double Fine) – $4.80 (Usually $19.20, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged (Revolution) – $36.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 20% off
Bubble Bunny (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Bundle: memory® – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger + Rush Hour® Deluxe – The ultimate traffic jam game! (TREVA) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Burnout™ Paradise Remastered (Electronic Arts) – $7.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Button City (Subliminal) – $9.10 (Usually $26.00, ends 12/01) – 65% off
CAPCOM BEAT ‘EM UP BUNDLE (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
CHAOS;HEAD NOAH (Spike Chunsoft US) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
CHAOS;HEAD NOAH / CHAOS;CHILD DOUBLE PACK (Spike Chunsoft US) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Café Enchanté (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Can’t Drive This (Pixel Maniacs) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Candy Jump featuring Frosty (Digital Game Group) – $4.05 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/01) – 55% off
Cannon Brawl (BlitWorks) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 66% off
Capcom Fighting Bundle (CAPCOM) – $28.21 (Usually $85.49, ends 12/01) – 67% off
Captain Cat (Hidden Trap) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 65% off
Cars 3: Driven to Win (WB Games) – $6.29 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/01) – 93% off
Carto (Humble Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Castle Morihisa (Thermite Games) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 85% off
Chickens Madness (Vikong) – $7.99 (Usually $12.30, ends 12/01) – 35% off
Child of Light Ultimate Edition & Valiant Hearts: The Great War Bundle (Ubisoft) – $12.35 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Chinatown Detective Agency (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Chompy Chomp Chomp Party (Utopian Sandwich) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
ChromaGun (Pixel Maniacs) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Circuits (Hidden Trap) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 65% off
Circus Electrique (Saber Interactive Incorporated) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
City Match – A Block Pop Puzzle Game (Digital Game Group) – $4.50 (Usually $10.00, ends 12/01) – 55% off
Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ (Aksys Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ (Aksys Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ (Aksys Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Collar X Malice (Aksys Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Collar X Malice -Unlimited- (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Conan Chop Chop (Funcom Oslo) – $11.19 (Usually $27.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Connect the Dots (Digital Game Group) – $4.50 (Usually $10.00, ends 12/01) – 55% off
Contra Run & Gun Bundle (KONAMI) – $47.25 (Usually $67.50, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Contra x Castlevania Bundle (KONAMI) – $60.90 (Usually $87.00, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! (Vertigo Gaming) – $2.80 (Usually $21.60, ends 12/01) – 87% off
Counter Bunny Hop – Strike Go Simulator Xtreme Deluxe 3D Shooter (PublishMe) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 13/01) – 90% off
Crawlco Block Knockers (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $13.49, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Crazy Chicken Xtreme (TREVA) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Crimson Spires (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Cuddly Forest Friends (Aksys Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Cyber Mission (eastasiasoft) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Cyber Shadow (Yacht Club Games) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 45% off
CyberTD (Clockwork Origins) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
DEMON’S TILT (FLARB) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Spike Chunsoft US) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 65% off
Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp (Spike Chunsoft US) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 65% off
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition (Spike Chunsoft US) – $15.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 65% off
Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Spike Chunsoft US) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 65% off
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Darksiders Warmastered Edition (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Dawn of the Monsters (WayForward) – $19.65 (Usually $39.30, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Day of the Dead: Solitaire Collection (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off
Death Mark (Aksys Games) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition (Fulqrum Publishing) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (SEGA) – $24.98 (Usually $99.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Destruction (COSEN) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Detective Gallo (Footprints Games) – $6.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (NIS America) – $27.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (ZA/UM) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (THQ Nordic) – $49.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Doctor Cat (Afil Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Dodgeball Academia (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment) – $6.25 (Usually $25.00, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (CAPCOM) – $6.79 (Usually $39.95, ends 12/01) – 83% off
El Hijo – A Wild West Tale (HandyGames) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Empire of Angels IV (eastasiasoft) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 65% off
Endless Puzzle Fun Collection (Mindscape) – $3.44 (Usually $22.99, ends 12/01) – 85% off
Escape Room Bundle Triple Pack (mc2games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Escape Room Pentalogy Bundle (mc2games) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Escape Rooms Bundle (mc2games) – $19.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Ever Forward (PM Studios) – $9.67 (Usually $19.35, ends 12/01) – 50% off
FPV Simulator (Kistler Studios) – $7.45 (Usually $14.90, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Faith & Shield :Tower Defense Space Wars Game 2022 (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/01) – 87% off
Fallen Legion Revenants (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory (NIS America) – $8.74 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 88% off
Falling Out (Firestoke) – $6.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 12/01) – 67% off
Family Feud® (Ubisoft) – $9.85 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 67% off
Fe (Electronic Arts) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark (Fulqrum Publishing) – $10.73 (Usually $42.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Feudal Alloy (Attu Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/01) – 90% off
Fibbage XL (Jackbox Games) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 40% off
FishWitch Halloween (Green Sauce Games) – $2.55 (Usually $25.50, ends 14/01) – 90% off
Fishing Fighters (Aksys Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris (eastasiasoft) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 40% off
Flynn: Son of Crimson (Humble Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Forager (Humble Games) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 65% off
Forward To The Sky (COSEN) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
GOODBYE WORLD (PM Studios) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/01) – 20% off
Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition (ParadoxInteractive) – $4.68 (Usually $18.75, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Garden In! (Bonus Stage Publishing) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Gem Miner (Digital Game Group) – $4.05 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/01) – 55% off
Gem Smashers (TREVA) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Gems of Magic: Double Pack (Mindscape) – $2.69 (Usually $26.99, ends 12/01) – 90% off
Gems of Magic: Father’s Day (Denda Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Gems of Magic: Lost Family (Mindscape) – $1.65 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 89% off
Giraffe and Annika (NIS America) – $14.98 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 67% off
Gloomhaven (Twin Sails) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Gnome More War (RLUX Studios) – $1.99 (Usually $3.75, ends 12/01) – 47% off
Good Pizza, Great Pizza (PM Studios) – $6.30 (Usually $12.60, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Grand Guilds (RLUX Studios) – $1.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 93% off
Griftlands (Klei Entertainment) – $7.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Grim Fandango Remastered (Double Fine) – $5.24 (Usually $20.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Gunhouse (Necrosoft Games) – $4.13 (Usually $10.34, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Guts ‘N Goals (PM Studios) – $9.60 (Usually $19.20, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (SEGA) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Have a Blast (Firenut) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/01) – 40% off
Headspun (Wales Interactive) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Her Majesty’s SPIFFING (Secret Mode) – $4.19 (Usually $13.99, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Hermitage: Strange Case Files (Giiku Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition (BlitWorks) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 66% off
Hexa Maze (TREVA) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
High Noon Revolver (RLUX Studios) – $1.99 (Usually $3.90, ends 12/01) – 49% off
Hoa (PM Studios) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Hogwarts Legacy (WB Games) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/01) – 75% off
Home Deco Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Human Resource Machine (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Hungry Ball Physics (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Hungry Shark® World (Ubisoft) – $2.99 (Usually $14.95, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Hyper Gunsport (Necrosoft Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Hyperforma (HeroCraft) – $5.24 (Usually $20.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
IMMORTALS FENYX RISING (Ubisoft) – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Ikai (PM Studios) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Ikenfell (Humble Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
InnerSpace (Aspyr) – $1.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 95% off
Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Ion Fury (Fulqrum Publishing) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Iris.Fall (PM Studios) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
It Takes Two (Electronic Arts) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Jack Move (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature (Mindscape) – $2.29 (Usually $22.99, ends 12/01) – 90% off
Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf (Forge Reply) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Jump, Step, Step (Hidden Trap) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 65% off
KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story (Spike Chunsoft US) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief (NIS America) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 65% off
Kawaii Solitaire 3 in 1 (Kistler Studios) – $2.45 (Usually $4.90, ends 12/01) – 50% off
King Leo (TREVA) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 90% off
King Lucas (Hidden Trap) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 65% off
King’s Bounty II (PLAION) – $5.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 90% off
LA-MULANA (NIS America) – $7.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 67% off
LA-MULANA 1 & 2 Bundle (NIS America) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
LA-MULANA 2 (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
LEGO® CITY Undercover (WB Games) – $7.19 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/01) – 92% off
LEGO® MARVEL Super Heroes 2 (WB Games) – $8.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/01) – 90% off
LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga (WB Games) – $19.99 (Usually $99.95, ends 15/01) – 80% off
LEGO® Worlds (WB Games) – $6.49 (Usually $49.95, ends 15/01) – 87% off
LUMINES REMASTERED (Enhance) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 70% off
LUNA the Shadow Dust (Coconut Island Games) – $23.09 (Usually $32.99, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Langrisser I & II (NIS America) – $26.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 65% off
Light Fall (Bishop Games) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/01) – 80% off
Links Puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $2.49 (Usually $4.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Little Inferno (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Little Orpheus (Secret Mode) – $1.94 (Usually $19.45, ends 12/01) – 90% off
LogScape – Puzzle Game (Digital Game Group) – $4.72 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 55% off
Lone McLonegan : A Western Adventure (Sonomio Games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Lonesome Village (Ogre Pixel) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 40% off
Lost Horizon (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 86% off
Lost Horizon 2 (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 86% off
Lost in Random (Electronic Arts) – $5.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 12/01) – 85% off
Lover Pretend (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Asteroid Base) – $9.95 (Usually $19.95, ends 06/01) – 50% off
Luna & Monsters Tower Defense -The deprived magical kingdom- (Luna’s Tail Creative) – $4.80 (Usually $19.20, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Lyrica (COSEN) – $5.70 (Usually $28.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Lyrica2 Stars Align (COSEN) – $7.20 (Usually $36.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Lysfanga : The Time Shift Warrior (QUANTIC DREAM) – $11.08 (Usually $36.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 (KONAMI) – $63.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 30% off
MONARK (NIS America) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
MUSYNX (PM Studios) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
MX vs ATV All Out (THQ Nordic) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness (Spike Chunsoft US) – $27.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Make Way (Secret Mode) – $11.47 (Usually $22.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Marbles Rush (Kistler Studios) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft) – $39.55 (Usually $119.95, ends 12/01) – 67% off
Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) – $20.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 65% off
Mark of the Ninja: Remastered (Klei Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Mars Horizon (Secret Mode) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Match Three Pack (Denda Games) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 (CAPCOM) – $28.49 (Usually $56.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 (CAPCOM) – $28.49 (Usually $56.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Metro 2033 Redux (PLAION) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Mineko’s Night Market (Humble Games) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 40% off
Monaco: Complete Edition (Humble Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Monster Dynamite (TREVA) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (CAPCOM) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Monster Hunter Stories Collection (CAPCOM) – $63.96 (Usually $99.94, ends 12/01) – 36% off
Monster Jam Steel Titans (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (THQ Nordic) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Moonscars (Humble Games) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Mortal Shell: Complete Edition (Playstack) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
MouseBot: Escape from CatLab (Vector Unit) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Munchkin: Quacked Quest (Twin Sails) – $5.62 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 85% off
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition (Funcom Oslo) – $27.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
My Dangerous Life (Giiku Games) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
My Life: Riding Stables 3 (TREVA) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure (TREVA) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
My little IceCream Booth (Kistler Studios) – $2.00 (Usually $4.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
NAIRI: Tower of Shirin (Hound Picked Games) – $1.62 (Usually $6.50, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered (Electronic Arts) – $10.19 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 83% off
Never Stop (Pixelsplit) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
New Super Lucky’s Tale (Playful) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Nova Lands (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 45% off
Numolition (Denda Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Oddballers (Ubisoft) – $7.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest (HeroCraft) – $7.35 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/01) – 65% off
Olympia Soirée (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
One Step From Eden (Humble Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Orbitblazers (ogsoftgames) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Panda Hero (TREVA) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Panty Party (COSEN) – $4.38 (Usually $21.90, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Papa’s Quiz (Old Apes) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Paradigm Paradox (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Pendula Swing – The Complete Journey (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/01) – 80% off
Perpetuum Mobile (VerenigdeProducties) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/01) – 65% off
Persona 3 Portable (SEGA) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 40% off
Persona 4 Golden (SEGA) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 40% off
Persona Collection (SEGA) – $51.98 (Usually $129.96, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) – $13.18 (Usually $39.95, ends 12/01) – 67% off
Piofiore: Episodio 1926 (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Piofiore: Fated Memories (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
PixelJunk® Monsters 2 (Spike Chunsoft US) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 85% off
Plague Inc: Evolved (Ndemic Creations) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 66% off
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™ Complete Edition (Electronic Arts) – $8.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 85% off
Police Stories (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 12/01) – 80% off
PopSlinger (Funky Can Creative) – $8.91 (Usually $19.80, ends 12/01) – 55% off
Portal: Companion Collection (Valve Corporation) – $6.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Pretty Princess Party (Aksys Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters (NIS America) – $37.50(Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 38% off
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound / ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman (NIS America) – $37.50(Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 38% off
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 38% off
Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 63% off
Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 63% off
Puyo Puyo Champions (SEGA) – $2.99 (Usually $14.95, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® (SEGA) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Quad Fighter K (Aksys Games) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Queen’s Garden – Sakura Season (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off
Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game! (Jackbox Games) – $7.65 (Usually $12.75, ends 12/01) – 40% off
R-Type® Final 2 (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
RISK: The Game of Global Domination (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH (Spike Chunsoft US) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE (Spike Chunsoft US) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition (Aspyr) – $9.45 (Usually $37.80, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Rainbow Moon + Rainbow Skies Strategy RPG Bundle (eastasiasoft) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Rally Road (Digital Game Group) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 55% off
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Ubisoft) – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne (Spike Chunsoft US) – $18.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Red Square Escape (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Riptide GP: Renegade (Vector Unit) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Risk System (Hidden Trap) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 65% off
SAINTS ROW®: THE THIRD™ – THE FULL PACKAGE (PLAION) – $4.49 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 85% off
SAMURAI SHODOWN (PLAION) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
STANDBY (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
STAR WARS™ Episode I Racer (Aspyr) – $10.27 (Usually $20.55, ends 12/01) – 50% off
STAR WARS™ Heritage Pack (2023) (Aspyr) – $56.77 (Usually $113.55, ends 12/01) – 50% off
STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast™ (Aspyr) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic Bundle (Aspyr) – $17.88 (Usually $39.75, ends 12/01) – 55% off
STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™ (Aspyr) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™ & Republic Commando™ Bundle (Aspyr) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 30% off
STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ (Aspyr) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 12/01) – 50% off
STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords (Aspyr) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
STEINS;GATE 0 (Spike Chunsoft US) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
STEINS;GATE: My Darling’s Embrace (Spike Chunsoft US) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
SUPERBEAT XONiC EX (PM Studios) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Samba de Amigo: Party Central (SEGA) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Santa’s Holiday (Green Sauce Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off
Saviors of Sapphire Wings Stranger of Sword City Revisited (NIS America) – $26.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 65% off
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition (Ubisoft) – $7.55 (Usually $22.95, ends 12/01) – 67% off
Scribblenauts: Showdown (WB Games) – $4.94 (Usually $54.95, ends 15/01) – 91% off
Sea Horizon (eastasiasoft) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 65% off
Seaking Hunter (COSEN) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 86% off
Secret Files 3 (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 86% off
Secret Files Sam Peters (PLAION) – $3.04 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 71% off
Secret Files: Tunguska (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 86% off
Secrets of Magic 4: Potion Master (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off
Secrets of Magic 5: Back to School (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off
Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut (ParadoxInteractive) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (ParadoxInteractive) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (WayForward) – $12.15 (Usually $24.30, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft US) – $63.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (Spike Chunsoft US) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Shovel Knight Dig (Yacht Club Games) – $20.62 (Usually $41.25, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games) – $28.99 (Usually $57.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Skullgirls 2nd Encore (Autumn Games) – $9.48 (Usually $37.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Sky Racket (Double Dash Studios) – $10.75 (Usually $21.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Slay the Spire (Humble Games) – $12.90 (Usually $37.95, ends 12/01) – 66% off
Slipstream (BlitWorks) – $5.09 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 66% off
Snake Pass (Secret Mode) – $3.90 (Usually $26.00, ends 12/01) – 85% off
SnowRunner (Focus Entertainment) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Sonic Frontiers (SEGA) – $73.77 (Usually $122.95, ends 12/01) – 40% off
Sonic Superstars (SEGA) – $56.47 (Usually $112.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Sophia the Traveler (Thermite Games) – $9.24 (Usually $13.20, ends 12/01) – 30% off
South Park™: The Fractured But Whole™ (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Space Blast Zom A Matching Game (Digital Game Group) – $5.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/01) – 55% off
Spell Casting: Purrfectly Portable Edition (Hidden Trap) – $5.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 65% off
SpellKeeper (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.90, ends 12/01) – 83% off
Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds (Focus Entertainment) – $11.38 (Usually $37.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Spirit Hunter: NG (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
SpongeBob SquarePants: Bundle (THQ Nordic) – $52.97 (Usually $105.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery (Aksys Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Sports Party (Ubisoft) – $7.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Squabble (Atomic Realm) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Squish (PM Studios) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax (Aksys Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Storm Tale 2 (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Humble Games) – $31.46 (Usually $44.95, ends 12/01) – 30% off
Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse (Aspyr) – $8.66 (Usually $24.75, ends 12/01) – 65% off
Subnautica (Unknown Worlds Entertainment) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Subnautica: Below Zero (Unknown Worlds Entertainment) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Sunblaze (Bonus Stage Publishing) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Super Meat Boy (BlitWorks) – $6.63 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/01) – 66% off
Super Mega Baseball™ 4 Standard Edition (Electronic Arts) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 90% off
Super Space Serpent SE / Perpetuum Mobile Bundle (VerenigdeProducties) – $6.82 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/01) – 65% off
Super Space Serpent Secondary Edition (VerenigdeProducties) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/01) – 65% off
Super Space Snake (Digital Game Group) – $2.24 (Usually $4.99, ends 12/01) – 55% off
Super Woden GP Collection (eastasiasoft) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 25% off
Superliminal (Pillow Castle) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Supraland (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Sweets Swap (Kistler Studios) – $2.10 (Usually $7.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Sweets Swap Classic (Kistler Studios) – $2.45 (Usually $4.90, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Switchy Road DeluX (Digital Game Group) – $4.04 (Usually $8.99, ends 12/01) – 55% off
TEVI (PM Studios) – $32.17 (Usually $49.50, ends 12/01) – 35% off
THE GAME OF LIFE 2 (Marmalade Game Studio) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack (DrinkBox Studios) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Tales of the Neon Sea (Thermite Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Tales of the Tiny Planet (Pixelsplit) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Temtem (Humble Games) – $27.38 (Usually $68.45, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Tetris® Effect: Connected (Enhance) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
The Flower Collectors (Mi’pu’mi Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
The Fox Awaits Me (COSEN) – $12.30 (Usually $61.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (CAPCOM) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 60% off
The House of Da Vinci 2 (Blue Brain Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/01) – 50% off
The Jackbox Party Pack (Jackbox Games) – $17.32 (Usually $31.50, ends 12/01) – 45% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) – $22.65 (Usually $32.37, ends 12/01) – 30% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 5 (Jackbox Games) – $25.35 (Usually $39.00, ends 12/01) – 35% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 7 (Jackbox Games) – $28.00 (Usually $40.00, ends 12/01) – 30% off
The LEGO® NINJAGO® Movie Videogame (WB Games) – $6.29 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/01) – 93% off
The Legend of Dark Witch (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off
The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (NIS America) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 30% off
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (NIS America) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (NIS America) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (NIS America) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 30% off
The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 38% off
The Lion’s Song (Mi’pu’mi Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game (Twin Sails) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 85% off
The Lost Labyrinth (Green Sauce Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 90% off
The Magnificent Trufflepigs (AMC Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
The Mummy Demastered (WayForward) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
The Park (Funcom Oslo) – $6.20 (Usually $15.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
The Prisoner of the Night (eastasiasoft) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 55% off
The Quintessential Quintuplets Double Pack (Spike Chunsoft US) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
The Settlers®: New Allies (Ubisoft) – $27.45 (Usually $109.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (Crows Crows Crows) – $20.99 (Usually $34.99, ends 12/01) – 40% off
The Wild at Heart (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
There’s no Socks (Error300 Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/01) – 50% off
Thief of Thieves: Season One (Skybound Games) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Think Logic! Sudoku – Binary – Suguru (Mindscape) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Titan Quest (THQ Nordic) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Toby: The Secret Mine (Attu Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/01) – 90% off
Tower Inferno (Digital Game Group) – $5.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/01) – 55% off
Towertale (RLUX Studios) – $1.99 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/01) – 85% off
Treachery in Beatdown City (Nuchallenger) – $4.95 (Usually $24.75, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Trials® Rising (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Trigger Witch (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Tunche (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Turmoil (Gamious) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Twister Road (Digital Game Group) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/01) – 55% off
Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus Double Pack (SEGA) – $21.23 (Usually $84.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition (SEGA) – $13.73 (Usually $54.94, ends 12/01) – 75% off
UNSIGHTED (Humble Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Ultimate Bumper Cars: Dodgems (ogsoftgames) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Ultimate Jigsaw Puzzle Collection (Mindscape) – $7.49 (Usually $74.99, ends 12/01) – 90% off
Ultimate Runner (TREVA) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Under the Jolly Roger (HeroCraft) – $16.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 45% off
Unravel Two (Electronic Arts) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Unspottable (GrosChevaux) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Valiant Hearts: The Great War® (Ubisoft) – $5.69 (Usually $22.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Valkyria Chronicles + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle (SEGA) – $22.72 (Usually $90.90, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Valley (Blue Isle Studios) – $1.87 (Usually $18.75, ends 12/01) – 90% off
Variable Barricade (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Virche Evermore -ErroR: Salvation- (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
WHAT THE GOLF? (Triband) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Wandersong (Humble Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 75% off
War Mines Collection (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Wildfire (Humble Games) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Windstorm Double Pack (Mindscape) – $25.99 (Usually $64.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Windstorm: An Unexpected Arrival (Mindscape) – $15.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off
Winter’s Wish: Spirits of Edo (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Wizard of Legend (Humble Games) – $7.79 (Usually $25.99, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Wobbledogs (Secret Mode) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 75% off
Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World (Bliss Brain) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Wood Block Escape Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Word Crush Hidden (Kistler Studios) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 12/01) – 70% off
Words Puzzles 3 in 1 (Kistler Studios) – $1.77 (Usually $5.90, ends 12/01) – 70% off
World of Goo (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 12/01) – 50% off
World’s End Club (NIS America) – $27.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 55% off
Xuan Yuan Sword Mystic RPG Bundle (eastasiasoft) – $48.09 (Usually $73.99, ends 12/01) – 35% off
YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world (Spike Chunsoft US) – $15.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (NIS America) – $40.50 (Usually $90.00, ends 12/01) – 55% off
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! (KONAMI) – $7.20 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 88% off
Yum Yum Line (Mindscape) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 12/01) – 85% off
Yurukill: The Calumniation Games (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 63% off
Zumatch (Digital Game Group) – $4.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 12/01) – 55% off
Zumba Aqua (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 12/01) – 67% off

