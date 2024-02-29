5127
0

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line won’t load on leap days

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 29, 2024
With all the terrible crap in the game industry this week, sometimes you just need a laugh.

Here’s something odd, players of Theatrhythm Final Bar Line have been attempting to play the game today, February 29th 2024, but have been unable to. It would appear that the leap day is not allowing the game to connect to Square Enix’s servers to be played. Which is funny because it’s not online enabled at all.

We’ve tested it on our consoles, and if you change the date of the console to any other day it works just fine.

Hopefully this can be fixed by the next leap year in 2028, otherwise you’ll have to just remember not to play Theatrhythm Final Bar Line on that day. Although a predominantly offline game should probably work when it doesn’t have the internet anyway.

