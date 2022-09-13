Theatrhythm’s Final Fantasy beats return on Switch in February

A new Theatrhythm game is coming to the Switch — packed with tonnes of Final Fantasy music and a whole lot more.

The latest Nintendo Direct showed off a return of the Theatrhythm series, focused on music from the Final Fantasy series, in a new game called Theatrhythm Final Bar Line. Final Bar Line features 385 tracks from the Final Fantasy series, including songs like One-Winged Angel, Torn From The Heavens, and Suteki Da Ne. That, of course, is if you just buy the base game, and naturally, being Square Enix, there’s more if you want to splash out some extra cash. The Digital Deluxe and Premium Digital Deluxe editions will both have an additional 27 songs, with the former also including the first set of Season Pass content, and the latter including all DLC Season Pass content. That’ll bring the Digital Deluxe up to 442 songs, and the Premium Digital Deluxe up to 502 songs.

That future DLC content for Final Bar Line will include music from the Nier series, Octopath Traveler, and Live A Live.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is due to launch on the Switch on the 16th of February 2023.

