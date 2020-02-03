The Wonderful 101 lives on thanks to new Kickstarter campaign

PlatinumGames’ The Wonderful 101 is back, and before we could even publish this story – it was backed to be released on Switch. The cult favourite Wii U title never sold very well, but it has a passionate fanbase.

Platinum’s Kickstarter campaign will bring the game back with a Switch and PlayStation 4 version of the game after already meeting stretch goal levels. There will be both digital and physical versions of the game, and there is a whole bunch of other Kickstarter backer rewards, including getting blocked by Hideki Kamiya – although you can usually get that for free if you want anyway.

The Wonderful 101 property, despite being made by Platinum has been owned by Nintendo. Bringing it to the Switch was always more complicated than other Wii U titles. Guess they figured it out.

You can find out more about The Wonderful 101 in our original Wii U review.