The Wonderful 101: Remastered gets free DLC drop today
PlatinumGames has dropped a Friday surprise for owners of The Wonderful 101: Remastered.
Part one of two free DLCs for the game has dropped, initially promised as stretch goals for the game when it was back on Kickstarter. The Wonderful One: After School Hero is a side-scrolling laser shooter which tells the story of Luka’s journey to becoming a superhero.
Part one is available now, and part two will be released next week. You can download it from here.
