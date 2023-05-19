144
The Wonderful 101: Remastered gets free DLC drop today

by Daniel VuckovicMay 19, 2023
PlatinumGames has dropped a Friday surprise for owners of The Wonderful 101: Remastered.

Part one of two free DLCs for the game has dropped, initially promised as stretch goals for the game when it was back on Kickstarter. The Wonderful One: After School Hero is a side-scrolling laser shooter which tells the story of Luka’s journey to becoming a superhero.

Part one is available now, and part two will be released next week. You can download it from here.

