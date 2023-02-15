The Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass’ first wave launches on February 28th
Announced during last week’s Nintendo Direct, the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass finally has a release date – at least the first wave of it. It was announced in the Direct without a release date.
The first part of the Expansion Pass is Inkopolis returning from the past games and launches on February 28th. The second wave is an all-new single-player campaign that will get a release date later.
Not long to wait now.
